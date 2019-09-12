The Insane New $1 Million Ramsmobile SUV Is Bulletproof—and Comes With an Optional Hookah

Forget the armored Jeep, there’s a new ridiculous SUV in town—and we can’t stop looking at it. The Ramsmobile RM-X2 utility vehicle, which debuted at Frankfurt Motor Show earlier this week, is so over the top that it’ll protect you from gunfire and then help you relax with a hookah.

The RM-X2 is a “multipurpose hypercar” that its maker promises can do it all, including withstand bullets and float, reports CNET. The Belarus-based company is so confident in their tank-like vehicle they claim it can tackle the toughest and most hazardous of terrains around, including those where people are “not meant to be.”

The SUV will be available in four variants. There will be a stripped-down Ascetic model, the Devil’s Trim, which the company claims will combine “luxury and darkness” and “technology and mysticism.” There’s also the equally bombastic God Creation and the range-topping Ramsider. It appears that the latter two options won’t be out until next year, so their full specs are still unknown. You can’t rush a God Creation, apparently.

In addition to the four models, there are also two drive-trains to choose from, one of which offers a staggering 999 hp, though it’s unclear which one does. The first is the same 6.2-liter LT5 V8 gas engine used in the C7 Corvette ZR1, while the other option is the 6.6-liter Duramax diesel V8 normally only used in heavy-duty trucks. The spec sheet for the vehicle hints at some sort of plug-in hybrid system being used as well. While a top speed isn’t offered for the RM-X2, the company claims it can accelerate from 0-62 in just 3.3 seconds, a not-at-all shabby figure for such a rugged-looking vehicle.

The RM-X2 features an ultra-light carbon fiber body that allows the base-level Ascetic to tip the scales at a measly 3,300 lbs, but is also tough enough to withstand “coup attempts.” It also includes rear-hinged scissor doors, 20- to 24-inch wheels, a neon light-accented interior, a Teflon-coated underside and an exhaust Ramsmobile is working on turning into a jet propulsion system. Add-ons include B6 or B7 levels of bulletproof protection and a “Smoker’s Package” that will see the vehicle outfitted with multiple electronic hookahs that “allow you to control not only the smoking power, but also to cool the smoke to the desired temperature, and save smoking parameters in your personal account.”

The RM-X2 comes with a starting price to match its horsepower, $999,999. But the company told CNET that a presumably full-featured version will be available for $3,000,000 in the future. Ramsmobile also plans to roll out another SUV dubbed the Cerebus, which the company is currently referring to as the Guardian of Souls, because of course. That SUV will be out in 2022. We will wait with bated breath.

Check out more photos of the RM-X2 below: