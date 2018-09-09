This Drivable Bugatti Chiron Is Made of One Million Lego Pieces

When it comes to cost and complexity, few cars come close to the multimillion-dollar Bugatti Chiron (as evidenced in part by the fact that we awarded the Chiron our Robb Report Best of the Best award in 2018). This ultra-luxurious super-coupe has a quad-turbocharged W-16 engine, all-wheel drive, and a top speed in excess of 260 miles per hour. Yet even this incredible 1,479 hp supercar might have met its match, thanks to a dedicated team of Lego engineers who’ve created a fully drivable 1:1 scale replica of the Chiron.

The goal of this seemingly impossible task was to showcase the versatility of Lego’s Technic series of building blocks and motors. The Lego Bugatti Chiron uses roughly one million Lego pieces along with a total of 2,304 Lego Power Function motors and more than 4,000 whirring Technic gear wheels to send exactly 5.3 hp to the rear wheels. Not one drop of glue was used in the car’s incredibly detailed construction. The wheels and tires are one of the few things lifted directly from the Chiron itself—we imagine Lego tires would leave something to be desired in terms of ride comfort.

Helping support this 3,300-pound Lego creation is a steel tube-frame chassis, which cradles the body and provides mounting points for the motors, wheels, and functional steering system. Certain sections of the car—such as the front fenders, hood, and trunk—are removable to help with maintenance or any needed repairs. The doors open and reveal a cabin that’s been crafted in amazing detail, right down to the shape of the two passenger seats and contours of the steering wheel. In a nod to safety, the Lego Bugatti also includes a steel roll cage and real seat belts.

So how fast can it go? To find out, Lego had none other than 24 Hours of Le Mans winner and Bugatti’s very own test driver Andy Wallace take the wheel at the Ehra-Lessien test track. Located near Wolfsburg, Germany, this secretive setting includes a straightaway that’s more than five miles long. It has served as the proving ground for cars like the McLaren F1, not to mention the Bugatti Chiron itself.

The Lego Bugatti didn’t need quite the full length of the track to reach its top speed of approximately 19 mph. Acceleration is done by adjusting the voltage output of the motors since the gas pedal and gear lever are not functional. There is a working speedometer, however, and the rear spoiler lifts upward (using Lego-supplied motors, of course) when the brakes are applied.

Of course, if you’d rather have the real thing, look no further than the newest iteration of the Bugatti, which has a glass Sky View roof option.