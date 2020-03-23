Watch as a Drone Flies Over More Than 1,000 Classic Cars in 3 Minutes

Finished all your puzzles? Here’s a fun little quarantine game that everyone can play: See how many classic cars you can identify in this YouTube clip. Then, work out which ones you are going to buy.

The handiwork of videographer Nick Lang, the three-minute video showcases around 1,400 vehicles currently on display at the Classic Auto Mall in Pennsylvania, a thousand of which are also up for sale. For instance, that retro blue-and-white 1956 Ford Customline roughly 14 seconds in? It could be yours for just $24,000.

The remarkable collection includes vehicles from the 1900s through to the 1970s and covers 336,000 square feet of space. Lang artfully captured the storied cars via a Shendrones Geyser drone—which is about the size of a soccer ball—after prepping for two days to make the video as smooth as possible.

“Since there were so many iconic cars in each room, I decided to pick the best path that would cover the majority of the cars instead of selecting a few that I really wanted to highlight,” Lang told Car and Driver.

And it appears the videographer succeeded. The end result is a showreel of fine dream machines that’s sure to snap you out of those Covid-19 blues.

If you like the idea of perusing the finer things right from your laptop, these 14 world-class museums are also currently offering virtual tours.