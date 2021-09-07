This Lavish $2.4 Million RV Comes With a Built-In Hydraulic Garage for Your Bugatti

There are plenty of stellar luxury travel trailers to choose from these days, but why tow a camper when you can drive an all-in-one yacht on wheels? That seems to be the question Volkner is asking with its latest over-the-top RV.

Allow us to introduce you to the new Performance S. The German brand’s epic motorhome, which measures 39 feet long, doesn’t just have room for you and your loved ones, it has space for a full-sized Bugatti Chiron or equivalent, too. Hey, four-wheelers are a part of the family, after all.

The built-in garage is located at the base of the motorhome between the two sets of wheels and emerges hydraulically when needed. Once engaged, the door lifts up and a platform parking spot slides out for your hypercar. It then retracts back into the RV with the car and the door shuts behind it. This gives glampers the ability to bring along their prized ride without needing a trailer or any pesky tie-downs. Furthermore, the slide-out section can also double as an outdoor terrace if you wish to entertain at the campsite.

The Performance S is about more than the garage, though. Spanning 8.2 feet wide, the wheeled abode offers a generous interior full of luxury features. The living area, which is covered in lavish cream-colored upholstery and black wood veneer, sports a plush U-shaped lounge and a stately bathroom with a huge shower. The fully stocked kitchen, meanwhile, has everything you’re used to at home, including an induction stove, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and espresso machine. Oenophiles can even add a wine case, too. Naturally, there’s also pop-up storage for all your essentials.

Located in the rear is the large master bedroom. It comes complete with a double bed and a sizable lounge that looks as though it can be converted into a makeshift sleeping area for any tagalongs. Wherever you are in the RV, you’ll be able to enjoy tunes via a custom $355,000 Burmester sound system.

Juice for the speakers and other onboard amenities comes courtesy of the 2,000-watt, roof-mounted solar panels and the 8 kWh generator. The rolling home is also fitted with a lithium-ion battery bank to store any clean energy it captures.

As you may have guessed, this road giant doesn’t come cheap. The Performance S starts at $2.4 million but can end up costing $7.7 million if you somehow manage to exhaust all of Volkner’s many potential add-ons. That’s twice as much as the Chiron’s sky-high $3 million starting price, and easily makes this the world’s most expensive camper.