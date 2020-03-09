The California Coast Inspired This Refurbished Porsche 911. Now It Can Be Yours for $875,000.

The Porsche 911 has always seemed right at home driving the California coast. Now, RM Sotheby’s is offering a refurbished 911 designed that’ll take your SoCal coastal driving dream to another level.
Dubbed the Malibu, this 911 was originally manufactured in 1991 and received a custom restoration in 2016 by Singer Vehicle Design. The design studio, which specializes in Porsche, applied their expertise to create a 911 that will turn heads. As you might expect of a car named after a ritzy beach town, the model is painted a vibrant shade of aqua blue called Mintarrini, giving the 911 a sunny throwback feel. That retro theme is reinforced with an optional exposed center-fill fuel cap and oil filler, an homage to the 1972 911s. Inside, the interior is notably luxe with tan leather upholstery throughout, including rich woven detailing across the seats and door paneling. Leather continues on through the front trunk where diamond-quilted stitching enhances its texture. The transmission tunnel and the interior doorsills are finished to match the exterior color.
The Malibu’s engine’s and its specs are equally impressive. Custom built by Ed Pink Racing Engines, the unrestricted 4.0-liter flat six-cylinder is mated to a six-speed manual transmission engine that proffers 390 hp and 315 ft lbs of torque. With that kind of grunt, the car can sprint from 0-to-60 mph in 3.3 seconds, with the ability to reach 100 mph in 8.2 seconds.
Only driven 1,400 miles since its restoration, the Malibu looks pristine—but not too precious for day trip along PCH. Of course, a restoration like this doesn’t come cheap. To make the Malibu yours, you’ll have to pony up $875,000. You can see the full listing at RM Sotheby’s.