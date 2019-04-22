This Pristine Mazda RX-7 With 4,600 Miles Is Up for Grabs

It’s no secret the Japanese import market has been exploding recently. There was the Toyota Supra MKIV that hammered at RM Sotheby’s in Amelia for $173,600 (with a buyer’s premium) in late March. A few months earlier, a 1994 Supra with a mere 7,100 miles on the odometer fetched $121,000 on Bring a Trailer, and we recently chatted with BaT co-founder Randy Nonnenberg about how iconic Japanese classic’s value have finally reached a fever pitch of enthusiasm. Now, the auction site has a pristine 1994 Mazda RX-7 Touring with less than 5,000 miles listed and no one would be surprised if bidding moved into the six figures.

The car is finished in Montego Blue Metallic with a tan leather interior, and the Touring model status sees the factory addition of a sunroof, fog lamps, rear window wiper and a Bose Acoustic Wave sound system. This vehicle was also fitted with an optional factory spoiler, which nicely rounds out the RX-7’s sporty look. With just 4,600 miles on the odometer, the car spent more than a decade sitting around in Virginia before the current seller snapped it up a year ago. At that time, an oil and filter change transpired, new spark plugs were swapped in along with a new battery. And the fuel tank was thoroughly examined.

Under the hood, a sequentially-turbocharged 1.3-liter 13B-REW rotary engine churns up 255 horsepower and 217 lb-ft of twist. That power gets to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. The Mazda’s got a clean Carfax, though some minor paint issues are noted in the video walk-around, embedded below. At the time of publishing, bidding had crested $52,000. Considering the car cost around $32,000 when new, that’s a sizable amount of scratch, but you can expect bidding to continue climbing before the auction’s end in a few days.