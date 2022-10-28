This Ultra-Rare Ferrari Testarossa Pininfarina Spider Was Built for Royalty. Now It Could Fetch up to $2 Million.

An extremely rare example of one of the most iconic vehicles of the 1980s, the Ferrari Testarossa, is about to go up for grabs.

Next week, RM Sotheby’s will auction off a Testarosa Pininfarina Spider “Special Production” as part of its annual London sale. The gorgeous convertible is one of just seven examples built for the Brunei royal family and is likely to fetch a hefty sum because of that.

The Testarossa debuted in 1984 as the successor to the Berlinetta Boxer and would quickly become one of the defining supercars of the era. The Pininfarina-designed vehicle was in production for 12 years, during which time every single example that rolled off the line was a coupé except for a single convertible built for Fiat chairman Gianni Agnelli in 1986, according to the the auction house. There was demand for more, but Ferrari refused to put the model into production. Aftermarket firms, including Pininfarina, were willing to, though. That’s how this example came to be. It was one of seven commissioned by the royals in 1989, each of which featured a different exterior and interior color combination.

1990 Ferrari Testarossa Pininfarina Spider “Special Production” RM Sotheby’s

This particular example, chassis no. EFG092, wears a classic red-over-black color scheme. Because the conversion was handled by the coachbuilder that actually designed the Testarossa, it looks completely natural and not just like the car has had its roof awkwardly hacked off. A black fabric soft top is also there to provide coverage when needed.

Despite being more than three decades old at this point, the Testarossa convertible is in excellent condition. That’s because the car has only 257 miles on the odometer, having spent most of its life on display. It also helps that Pininfarina restored the car last year, which included a repaint and an interior refresh. The car also underwent a full mechanical reconditioning, courtesy of Tailor Made and Icona Cars, during which its suspension and engine were disassembled and rebuilt.

Inside the Testarossa Pininfarina Spider RM Sotheby’s

Unsurprisingly, the Testarossa Pininfarina Spider won’t come cheap. Agnelli’s convertible sold for $1 million back in 2016, but this example, while unofficial and less rare, is expected to go for even more thanks to its condition. RM Sotheby’s expects the car to sell for between $1.6 million and $2 million when it hits the block on August 5.