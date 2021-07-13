This Modified Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Has Been Transformed Into a Luxe RV Camper

If you’re looking for a four-wheeled sanctuary to get off the grid, Thor Motor Coach may have the van for you. The American outfit has just unveiled a new camper designed to journey to far-flung destinations while keeping you in the lap of luxury.

The aptly named Sanctuary is based on the tried-and-true Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 4×4. It retains the van’s minimalist exterior and the 188 hp turbo-diesel V-6, but that’s largely where the similarities end.

The all-wheel-drive Sanctuary has been outfitted with all the creature comforts to elevate your camping experience. The light, airy cabin is available with two unique floor plans that both comfortably accommodate a pair of explorers. The main difference is that the 19P ($148,680) has a bench in the back that transforms into a makeshift bed whereas the 19L ($151,060) sports a fixed double bed. The lounge areas are also slightly different between the two designs.

Aside from that, both models come equipped with a full kitchenette featuring everything you need for wining and dining on the road, including a countertop, refrigerator, dual-burner gas cooktop, convection microwave oven and stainless steel sink. The camper even comes with a fold-out table for outdoors should you wish to enjoy your meal alfresco.

Elsewhere, the cabin is equipped with a cassette toilet, sink, shower and wet bath, plus a 72-liter freshwater tank and Truma Combi water heating system because a warm shower is a must after a day of exploring.

When it comes time for relaxing, the camper has all the requisite modern tech, such as a 24-inch TV, JBL Flip speaker, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This is supported by a Winegard Connect 2.0 system that comprises a WiFi extender, 4G hotspot and TV antenna.

Outside, the van comes with a retractable power patio awning with integrated LED lighting, as well as a rear-door bike rack and ladder to access the roof rack. It’s also fitted with a 190-watt rooftop solar panel, plus an Onan 2500 LP generator and a 1,000-watt inverter for true off-grid living. In fact, the company claims the setup generates enough clean energy to power the A/C for almost eight hours. If that’s not enough, you can opt for the additional 400-Ah lithium battery package for even more power.

As for performance, you can expect it to handle on the road at least as well as the Sprinter that inspired it. So, if you’re looking to embrace the RV lifestyle, a spare $150,000 will let you do so with a space efficient dose of luxury.

Check out more photos below: