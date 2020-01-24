Todd Snyder Used Your Favorite Pair of Red Wing Boots to Revamp This Classic Land Cruiser

What do Red Wing boots and Land Cruiser SUVs have in common? Todd Snyder wants to show you.

The New York menswear designer has partnered with the restoration specialists at The FJ Company to create a limited-edition Toyota FJ43 Land Cruiser which features a plush leather interior courtesy of Red Wing Heritage.

“The FJ Company’s approach of rebuilding a classic from the ground up with a modern touch while honoring its legacy is so similar to how I design,” Snyder said. “I love taking vintage pieces and making them new again, and this is the perfect way to express that in automobile form.”

To that end, the custom Cruiser fuses an original Toyota chassis dating back to 1970 to 1983 and restored steel body with modern upgrades that make it even better to drive. The 4×4 has been treated to an Old Man Emu suspension, upgraded brakes, advanced power steering, automatic transmission and LED headlights. It even has a high-tech Bluetooth-ready stereo with an integrated subwoofer. Meanwhile, under the hood, the burly ride sports a more modern 1FZ-FE Toyota engine which can churn out an impressive 228 hp.

Snyder developed four bespoke colors for the exterior—Military Olive, Ox Blood, Camel Tan and Slate Blue—all of which complement the unique Red Wing interior that sees soft brown leather covering both the seats and door panels.

As an added sweetener, buyers can customize Snyder’s creation: You can add an optional hard-top or manual transmission and even pick the particular shade of Red Wing leather you’d like. Of course, all of that tinkering comes at a cost. The 1978 FJ43 that Snyder designed is priced at $185,000, while the custom models start at $195,000. Sure, it’s more than a pair of boots, but rugged style and open-road freedom don’t come cheap.

Check out more pictures of the Todd Snyder 1978 FJ43 Land Cruiser below: