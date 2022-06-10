Tonke Just Turned the All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQV Into a Luxury Camper

Tonke is getting Mercedes-Benz’s first all-electric van ready for the campground.

The Dutch RV outfit has just unveiled its first battery-powered camper van, which is based on the German marque’s EQV. The new model will be offered in two different variants—Touring and Adventure—which can be used for either lengthy road trips or shorter weekend getaways.

It may not be as ubiquitous as the Sprinter—which is the base for many of the best campers currently on the market—but the EQV lends itself quite naturally to the conversion. The mid-size model offers room for eight in its base configuration. It can also travel up to 226 miles between charges.

It’s clear the three-pointed star thinks the zero-emissions ride is a great companion for adventures, too. Back in January, Mercedes teamed up with Sortimo for a camping-ready concept of the EV.

Back to Tonke, the flagship Touring model is designed for serious treks. It sports a two-person bench seat that can be converted into a double bed, as well as a kitchenette with an induction stovetop, sink and 36-liter fridge, according to New Atlas. Since the EQV isn’t as big as the Sprinter, the kitchenette—which can also be used as a dining table or work surface—can be slid out of the vehicle if you need room. Speaking of space, if you’re traveling with more than two, there’s an optional pop-up tent on the rooftop that doubles the model’s sleeping capacity. The van also comes with a separate 100-Ah lithium battery to stop you from draining all the EQV’s range at night.

For more casual campers, the Adventure configuration places more emphasis on space and comfort than on features. Its back seat is a three-person bench that converts into a bed just barely smaller than a queen. It doesn’t come with a built-in spot to cook, but you can add Tonke’s slide-out tailgate kitchenette. It comes with a gas-powered stove, sink and 14-liter fridge. You can also choose to equip a fold-out interior table or an extra row of two seats.

Unlike the Mercedes and Sortimo concept from earlier this year, you can actually buy Tonke’s EQVs now. Both configurations are available to order through the company’s website. The Adventure starts at roughly $73,000 (€68,357), while the Touring begins at $97,000 (€91,604).

