5 Concept Cars That Redlined Reader Attention in 2018

When it comes to concept cars, vaporware is everywhere on the Internet. Most are little more than renderings with as much chance of production as the Death Star being developed. There are, however, a few visionary vehicles we covered during the year that are both out of this world and grounded in reality. Based on the number of online views, these five machines—each already a prototype or planned for limited production—are your favorites of the future.

Placing fifth among our readers is the Nissan GT-R50, the Japanese marque’s entry in the supercar category. Created in partnership with Italdesign, the carbon-fiber-bodied coupe carries a 710 hp, 3.8-liter V-6—with 575 ft lbs of torque—mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission and complemented by all-wheel drive and an adaptive suspension. Depending on demand, Nissan may make 50 examples, each priced at $1.1 million. Read the full story at: The GT-R50 Helps Nissan Play in the Hypercar Club

Here are the top four finishers:

No. 4: Rimac Concept Two

How do you follow up a 1,224 hp hypercar? Well, if you are Mate Rimac, founder of Croatia-based Rimac Automobili, the answer is simple—make one with 1,914 hp. Successor to the Concept One, Rimac’s logically named Concept Two is envisioned to draw the latter number of horses exclusively from electric motors that also churn out 1,696 ft lbs of torque.

The zero-emissions power train (with a planned 400-mile range) will propel the car from zero to 60 in 1.85 seconds and allow it to reach the quarter-mile mark in 9.1 seconds on its way to a top speed of 285 mph. If all goes to plan, the Concept Two will be built beginning in 2020. The limited run will comprise 150 examples, each starting at $2 million. Read the full story at: Will Rimac’s $2 Million Concept Two Hypercar Live Up to the Hype?

No. 3: Aston Martin Valkyrie

A collaborative effort between Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing, the Aston Martin Valkyrie has been in development for more than 3.5 years and is currently in the process of component fabrication. The car is influenced substantially by Formula 1 in terms of engineering and design.

Adrian Newey, head of Red Bull Racing, hints at what can be expected when it comes to the vehicle’s performance prowess, saying: “The diffuser on it is insane, and the amount of downforce it generates is insane, it’s basically a diffuser on wheels.” The Valkyrie is expected to be priced at $3.2 million. Read the full story at: The Aston Martin Valkyrie Rockets Towards Production

No. 2: Mercedes-AMG Project One

Another Formula 1-inspired hypercar coming soon in limited production is the Mercedes-AMG Project One. The marque’s plug-in hybrid monster will feature a power-train configuration (including a 1.6-liter turbocharged V-6 engine) able to generate 1,000 hp and allow a top speed of 220 mph.

Mercedes-AMG’s decision to proceed with Project One—projected to be priced at roughly $2.7 million—is one that legendary racer Lewis Hamilton (who races for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team) agrees with wholeheartedly. “I’ve been nagging Mercedes for years, because we’re in Formula 1 and we have all this technology,” says Hamilton. “We’re winning world championships, yet we don’t have a car that can match a Ferrari road-going car. So I guess they eventually decided this is actually a good idea. I’m not saying it was my idea, but I did nag them for ages to do it.” Read the full story at: Lewis Hamilton Previews the Mercedes-AMG Project One Hypercar

No 1: Ares Design’s Reenvisioned Ferrari 250 GTO

Taking the checkered flag for winner of our most read concept car piece in 2018 is Ben Oliver’s coverage of Ares Design and its plan to reinterpret the iconic Ferrari 250 GTO manufactured from 1962 through 1964. The tribute from Ares would be built from either a donor Ferrari 812 Superfast or F12 and would include a 789 hp V-12.

“We want to make a small series of these cars. We could have the first one on the road in less than 12 months,” says Ares CEO Dany Bahar. But it’s not a done deal, according to Bahar. “Before we decide, we want to know what our customers think, what GTO owners think, and what Ferrari aficionados like the readers of Robb Report think.” Read the full story at: Exclusive: Ferrari‘s 250 GTO Gets a Controversial Redesign