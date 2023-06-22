This Limited-Edition Toyota GR Supra Pays Tribute to the Legendary MkIV

It’s hard not to look to the past when a car has a history as rich as that of the Toyota Supra.

The Japanese auto giant’s Gazoo Racing motorsports division just announced its beloved sports car is getting a 45th Anniversary Edition variant for the upcoming 2024 model year. The exclusive build is available in one of two special colors and comes with a large rear wing inspired by the most famous Supra of them all—the MkIV from the mid-’90s.

Toyota brought back the Supra for the 2020 model year, after a nearly two-decade absence from the market. As Car and Driver points out, that meant it was a year too late to celebrate the nameplate’s 40th anniversary. The automaker appears intent on not missing another major birthday, though. And to make sure this milestone is unforgettable, the brand has chosen to pay tribute to the car’s iconic fourth iteration, the MkIV—which you’ll probably remember as the car Paul Walker’s Brian O’Connor drives in The Fast and the Furious.

The marque may not explicitly say so—it only says the car is reminiscent of the MkIV of “big screen fame”— but it’s clear that the new variant was inspired by Brian’s Supra. The 45th Anniversary Edition comes in one of two colors—Mikan Blast orange or Absolute Zero white. Both look sharp, but we have a feeling most enthusiasts will opt for the first option. In addition to the exclusive finishes, the car also comes with an adjustable oversized rear wing, black “Supra” side graphics, black brake calipers, and a set of matte-black 19-inch wheels. The changes combine to make the already bold Supra look sportier than it has at any point since its triumphant return.

The 45th Anniversary Edition is basically a deluxe design package, but we can’t imagine many enthusiasts will mind. That’s because the car is still powered by a BMW-sourced turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six found in all other 3.0 Supra models. The mill comes mated to either an eight-speed automatic or a six-speed manual that sends power to the rear axle and is capable of generating 382 horses and 368 ft lbs of twist.

Toyota says it will produce just 900 examples of the variant, which is set to go on sale later this fall. Pricing has yet to be announced, but we imagine the GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition will cost well north of the 3.0 model’s $53,600 starting price.

