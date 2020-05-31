A Track-Only Porsche 935 With Zero Miles Is Expected to Fetch $1.5 Million at RM Sotheby’s Online Sale

If you missed out on last year’s Porsche 935 “Martini” last year, fret not, because one of the limited-edition speedsters is set to hit the auction block next month. Just prepare to part with a lot of cash to get your hands on the head-turning racer.

The gorgeous track-only homage is schedule to go up for bid early next month as part of RM Sotheby’s online-only European Sale. While any example from the 77-car production run would pique collectors’ interest, this particular 935 also happens to have zero miles on the odometer.

The modern-day 935 is a tribute to the Martini-liveried Group 5 racer that was a fixture of Le Mans 24 Hours endurance races back in the late ‘70s and ‘80s. Nicknamed Moby Dick because of its elongated “whale tail” rear, it is widely considered one of the most iconic vehicles from the German marque’s rich racing history.

Part of Porsche’s 70th anniversary celebrations from a couple years back, the new 935 is based on the speedy 991-generation 911 GT2 RS. It’s powered by a brawny 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine mated to a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission that is capable of churning out 690 horses. Its curvaceous carbon-fiber body is just as noteworthy, showcasing the famous white, red and blue Martini livery. Other exciting details include a high-tech carbon steering wheel and aerodynamic “turbofan” wheels.

This particular 935 “Martini” was delivered to a collector in Monaco in February of this year and has been parked in their garage ever since. The car is so new that its gear shifter is still wrapped in brown butcher paper in the photographs accompanying the lot listing. That’s why the car, which sold for $800,000 brand new, is expected to fetch somewhere between $1.4 million and $1.5 million when bidding ends next month.

Of course, the 2020 Porsche 935 “Martini” is just one of many cars to eye during RM Sotheby’s European Sale. The auction, which will run from June 3 to 11 online, also features several rare vehicles once owned by privateer racer Marcel Petitjean, including an untouched 1979 Lamborghini Countach (estimated to sell for $542,000), a 1971 De Tomaso Mangusta ($271,000) and a 1969 Maserati Ghibli 4.7 Coupe by Ghia ($195,000).

Check out more photos of the 935 “Martini” below: