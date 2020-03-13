The New Ultima RS Is a 1,200 HP Racecar That Just Happens to Be Street-Legal

If a Le Mans racecar is your muse, you likely suffer acute need for speed. Ultima’s new flagship supercar may just be the tonic.

The British marque has just rolled out a new land missile inspired by a Group C Le Mans prototype. The Ultima RS is an aerodynamic dream machine that promises more downforce, less weight and, of course, breathtaking speed. It’s also dead sexy with dramatic curves and lines that do the original edition justice.

Tipping the scales at around 2,050 pounds, the svelte racer sports a tube-frame chassis and carbon-fiber bodywork. Every inch has been designed with aerodynamics in mind, and the RS features a stunningly crafted roof scoop, a sculpted front splitter, front dive planes, vortex generators, quad wheel arch vents, plus a sizeable GT wing to help it fly.

When it comes to grunt, it’s a buyer’s choice. The Chevrolet V8 is available in three options: a normally aspirated 6.2-liter LTI that delivers 480 horses; a 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 capable of punching out 650 hp; or the burly 6.2-liter supercharged LT5 which typically offers 800 hp, but thanks to an Ultima tune-up can punch out a staggering 1,200 hp.

With the LT5 under the hood, Ultima claims the RS can fly from 0-to-60 mph in 2.3 seconds and reach a top speed of more than 250 mph. All that power is shifted through a Porsche six-speed manual transaxle gearbox and an anodized-black machined billet quick shifter cable change system.

“We’re confident the new Ultima RS has the performance capability to wipe the floor with every road-going supercar on the planet,” the marque states on its website. “The RS is a modern interpretation of the Ultima supercar, utilizing new technology and aero knowledge which cements the future of our marque.”

Ready to play like you’re racing at Le Mans and take this land-based rocket for a spin? The top-end Ultima RS is priced at around $120,000, and you can visit the Ultima Sports website for more details.

Check out more photos of the Ultima RS below: