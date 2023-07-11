Aston Martin’s New 715 HP Valour Is a Front-Engine V-12 Beast Made for Stick-Shift Obsessives

What better way for Aston Martin to celebrate 110 years of operation than by highlighting what it does best?

The British marque unveiled an ultra-exclusive sports car called the Valour on Tuesday. The special anniversary model holds the distinction of being the only front-engined V-12 with a manual transmission available on the market, something we imagine deep-pocketed enthusiasts will go gaga for.

From its defining model, the DB5, to its most recent stunner, the DB12, Aston Martin has shown throughout its rich history that it can build a standout front-engined sports car. These models have all been aimed at purists who crave a driving experience that is engaging above all else, and the newest entry in the lineage is no different.

Aston Martin Valour Aston Martin

Underneath the Valour’s hood lurks a twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V-12. The brawny mill is mated to a bespoke six-speed manual for the first time. The marque claims the powertrain can churn out up to 715 horses and 555 ft lbs of twist, giving it more oomph than the V12 Vantage, which achieves 690 horses and 555 ft lbs of torque. Performance numbers weren’t provided, but the hard-top V-12 Vantage could sprint from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 200 mph. The Valour should deliver similar if not better results and, for some, it should be even more fun to drive thanks to its gearbox. Other high-performance features include a customized suspension with adaptive dampers and a full set of carbon ceramic brakes.

The Valour also has a throwback design that draws heavily on the automaker’s heritage. While recent models have showcased smooth, flowing lines, the anniversary edition’s carbon-fiber body has a distinctive sculpted look meant to recall the original V8 Vantage from the 1970s and ‘80s. Its shape isn’t angular per se, but there is a sharpness to it—seen most clearly in the aggressively styled hood, rear window louvers, and spoiler—that you don’t see much of these days. It’s a car that looks both muscular and fast, a vibe that’s punctuated by 21-inch forged alloy “Honeycomb” wheels wrapped in the marque’s exclusive Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tires.

Inside the Valour Aston Martin

The two-seat cockpit looks a little more modern but is just as striking. The door cards feature an exaggerated shape similar to that of the exterior, though it’s the carbon-fiber and chrome detailing that really stand out, along with the option of traditional woolen tweed seat coverings. As always, customers can also work with Q by Aston Martin to further customize the space.

Aston Martin

Pricing has yet to be announced, but as an ultra-exclusive model, you can expect it will be steep. Regardless, the Valour will be hard to get. Aston Martin plans to build just 110 examples of the front-engined sports car, with deliveries set to begin before the end of the year.

Click here for more photos of the Aston Martin Valour.