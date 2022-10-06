An Ultra-Rare Nissan GT-R50 in Mint Condition Is Now up for Sale

Are you still annoyed you missed out on the limited-edition Nissan GT-R50? You’re in luck because one just went up for grabs.

An ultra-rare 2021 example of the Japanese marque’s sports car was just listed for sale in Canada by Legendary Motorcar Company, according to Road & Track. The striking speed machine was built to celebrate the nameplate’s 50th anniversary.

While most automakers are content to recognize important anniversaries by slapping special badging or an exclusive paint job on a vehicle, Nissan decided to really go all out. To celebrate a half-century of its defining model (known as the Skyline GT-R until 2007), it teamed up with Italdesign, which was also about to turn 50, to create a celebratory version of the sports car. The car debuted as a concept in 2018, and shortly after Nissan announced it would put it into production. The plan was to build 50 examples of the head-turning coupe, though Legendary Motorcar claims only 19 rolled off the line in the end, of which this is number 11.

Inside the 2021 Nissan GT-R50 Legendary Motorcar Company

It’s surprising that interest was muted—Nissan finally closed the order books this summer—because the GT-R50 is one of the more distinctive sports cars in recent memory. Italdesign took the regular GT-R’s athletic body and made it more commanding and angular. The coach-built vehicle looks more like a muscle car than anything else Nissan’s ever released. This particular version is finished in Liquid Silver with red Nismo accents and has been equipped with the optional hydraulic rear wing. The interior is done up in black Italian leather and Alcantara and there is red contrast stitching and accents throughout.

What really makes the car so special is what’s under the hood, though. The GTR-50 is really an enthusiast’s dream car. It’s powered by a 3.8-liter V-6 with upgraded turbos from the GT3 race car. The mill can produce a ferocious 710 horses and 585 ft lbs of twist, which is sent to the rear axle via a modified six-speed dual-clutch transmission. It also rides on a revised suspension with an adaptive Bilstein damping system and has Brembo brakes on the front and back wheels, which come wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.

Legendary Motorcar Company

The GT-R50 that Legendary Motorcar is selling is brand-new, with only delivery mileage on the odometer. No cost is mentioned in the listing, but we expect it’ll be in the neighborhood of the vehicle’s original $1.1 million price tag.