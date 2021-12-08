This Sleek New Electric Off-Roader Can Tackle Any Terrain With Zero Emissions

After electrifying its singular three-wheeled Venice Speedster last year, Vanderhall Motor Works is back with another battery-powered ride.

Feast your eyes on the new Vanderhall Brawley. The new all-electric off-roader is the first 4×4 the US outfit has rolled out since it was founded by Steve Hall in 2010. It appears to have been worth the wait, too.

The polar opposite of its rather elegant predecessor, the Brawley looks like it’s ready to run amok in the dirt. The burly four-wheeler has a unibody chassis, which means the frame and the body are built as one piece, along with massive 35-inch tires designed to make mincemeat of unforgiving terrain. It even has partially see-through doors so you can watch this thing tear it up in real-time. To the front, meanwhile, it sports Vanderhall’s signature grille and headlights for just a little family resemblance.

As for grunt, the Brawley is powered by four electric motors that each control one wheel and together make 404 horses and 480 ft lbs of twist. According to Vanderhall, the zero-emissions beast can also cover up to 200 miles on a single charge.

As you might expect, the Brawley is not road-legal, but that’s not to say it’s mono-dimensional: With internal bypass shocks and 22 inches of suspension, it offers a spate of different driving modes for everything from desert day trips to long off-road camping trips.

The eCrab mode, for instance, allows all four wheels to turn in the same direction at the same time to give the Brawley the ability to move diagonally like a crab. There is also eTank mode that rotates the vehicle like a tank, eSteer which helps with tight turning and eCrawl to assist with steep inclines.

The Brawley’s interior is nothing to sneeze at, either. The air-conditioned cabin offers seating for four and can be fitted with a sky roof if you’re feeling fancy. You’ll also enjoy a leather steering wheel, a Bluetooth-enabled sound system and heated seats.

The Brawley starts at $34,950 and is due to roll out in 2022. If you’re interested, you can reserve yours now for $100.

Check out more photos of the Brawley below: