How Driving the Three-Wheeled Venice Speedster Evokes a Bygone Era

“The reason we set out in the autocycle segment is because there are less design envelopes we need to work within,” says Vanderhall founder Steve Hall. “The category gives us a lot of freedom.” That sense of liberation also defines the ride sensation in Vanderhall’s offerings, making them perfect for sun-soaked spins. Perhaps that’s why the Utah-based company chose to name most of its line after West Coast communities (other models include the Laguna and Carmel).

Built off the same platform as the two-seat Venice, which debuted in 2017, the front-wheel-drive Speedster—priced starting at $26,950—comprises a proprietary tab-and-slot-constructed aluminum monocoque chassis covered in composite bodywork. The interior boasts aviator-style analog gauges, a Bluetooth-compatible 200-watt sound system, heated leather upholstery, and storage space about the size of a carry-on bag.

Propulsion comes from a 180 hp, General Motors 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (producing 185 ft lbs of torque) paired with a Hydra-Matic 6T40 six-speed automatic transmission with torque converter.