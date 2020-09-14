This Luxe $1.7 Million Motorhome Has a Garage That Can Fit Your Porsche

If you consider your sports car to be a full-fledged member of the family, you’ll likely want to take it with you cross country. Variomobil’s newest motorhome lets you travel in five-star luxury with your prized four-wheeler in tow.

The 2021 Vario Perfect 1200 Platinum RV is built to order by the family-owned German outfit and can be tailored to suit each driver’s needs. It features a modern interior that’s akin to a lavish hotel suite, along with a dedicated space to store all manner of swanky rides, such as the Mercedes-AMG GT (shown above) or Porsche 911.

Variomobil has been custom building RVs for more than 30 years, and the bespoke “yachts on land” are finished to the highest standards. The range-topper will set you back roughly $1.7 million if you opt for all the extras and measures up to 39 feet in length. The exterior is finished in a sleek platinum colorway with black glass and has a classic bus-like shape that’s sure to appeal to traditionalists.

Inside, the motorhome features three expandable living areas to give travelers more space. The layout includes a well-appointed bathroom with a built-in shower, a kitchenette and dining space, plenty of comfy lounge seating and a bedroom with a sizable bed. High-end furnishings and materials are used throughout, along with strip lighting to brighten up the space. Optional extras, such as a dishwasher, a back-up generator, solar charging panels, air conditioning, a Bose sound system, or Apple TV may also be fitted for an additional fee.

Of course, what really sets this motorhome apart is the garage. The car-size space features automatic retraction on a cantilever car platform for easy access to your Porsche. It also sports a built-in charging station, so you can juice up your e-bike.

Under the hood, the motorhome is built on Mercedes-Benz‘s Actros 2453 chassis base. It packs a 10.7-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder engine that can deliver 422 hp as standard. If you want extra grunt, there is also a 12.8-liter engine that can churn out 523 horses. Variomobil says the brute is still plenty handy and maneuverable despite its size. For a million bucks, you can be the judge of that.

Check out more photos of the RV below: