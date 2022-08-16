Max Verstappen’s F1-Winning Red Bull Racecar Has Been Turned Into a 1:8 Replica—and Yes, You Can Buy It

The best scale models capture the essence of a vehicle—the curves, contours and tiny details that take you by surprise with their precise honesty. But sometimes, the subscale vehicle also encapsulates an unforgettable moment in motorsports history, like the latest 1:8 scale piece from Amalgam of the Red Bull Racing Honda RB16B Formula 1 car.

As with any of the firm’s products, this one goes to extreme lengths to maintain fidelity to the vehicle which it depicts, including using CAD data provided by Red Bull Racing and master patterns created with 3-D printing and delicate hand finishing. Molds of each pattern are used to form a micro-batch of cast components, which are finessed into the final product before it’s painted, finished and assembled. Executed with the full approval of the Red Bull team, this particular model took no fewer than 2,500 hours of development work and 250 hours to cast, fit, fettle, paint and assemble. Only 99 will be completed.

Though this particular Amalgam model isn’t weathered with post-race wear and tear—bumps, scrapes, bug splatters, dirt sprays and the like—it harkens to one of the most dramatic Formula 1 seasons in modern memory: the 2021 battle between Mercedes-AMG Petronas reigning driver’s champion Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, which you might have caught it in Season 4 of Netflix’s wildly successful Drive to Survive.

But even without the series’ dramatic retelling, the final fixture of 2021 at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was one for the ages, delivering a down-to-the-wire finish and a firestorm of controversy surrounding a safety car restart near the end of the race, with race director Michael Masi’s controversial call landing Red Bull’s Verstappen with the championship following a nail-biting tie in points with Hamilton at 369.5 apiece.

Regardless of where you stand on the drama surrounding Max Verstappen’s clinching of his World Champion status, Amalgam’s reproduction of the Red Bull Racing Honda RB16B F1 recalls a moment in racing that will go down as among the most memorable in history. The tabletop encapsulation can be yours for $10,461.

