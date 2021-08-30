Watch: This Two-Minute Film Showcases James Bond’s Most Iconic Aston Martins Across 6 Decades

James Bond and Aston Martin go way back, and the British marque wants to make sure you don’t forget that.

With the release of the 25th film in the franchise, No Time to Die, just over a month away, the automaker has posted a short YouTube video entitled “License to Thrill” that highlights the many times its cars have starred in the beloved series. And, yes, the DB5 features prominently.

The first time one of Aston Martin’s classics appeared alongside the world-famous MI6 agent on the big screen was in 1964’s Goldfinger. In Ian Fleming’s book of the same name, 007 actually drives a DB Mark III, but in the cinematic adaptation, he helms a DB5 finished in Silver Birch. The pairing of the ultra-suave Bond, played at the time by Sean Connery, and the elegant grand tourer was a match made in spy heaven. It would again feature in the movie’s follow-up Thunder Ball at which point both the secret agent and the four-wheeler would become pop-culture icons. The DB5’s relationship with the franchise was far from over, and it would go on to appear in six more Bond flicks, including the upcoming installment.

The DB5 may be the most famous Bond car, but it’s far from the only Aston Martin to appear in the series. The two-minute video showcases a whole cast of gadget-rich models, including the original DBS that appeared in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, the V-8 Vantage from 1987’s The Living Daylights, and the V-12 Vanquish that starred in 2002’s Die Another Day.

The enduring love affair between Bond and Aston Martin has only grown stronger since Daniel Craig took over the lead role in 2006. In addition to piloting the famed DB5, the sharply dressed spy drove a DBS V12 in Casino Royale (2006) and its follow-up Quantum of Solace (2008), along with a DB10 in Spectre (2015). Each of those models and their high-octane stunts can be seen in the video.

Keen-eyed observers may notice that two of Bond’s Aston Martins—the DBS Superleggera and Valhalla supercar—are missing from the reel. Thankfully, the marque has confirmed that both prized rides will appear in the latest film. Even better, you won’t have to wait long to see them. No Time to Die is set to arrive in US theaters on October 8 and will feature at least four different Aston Martins. Very impressive, Mr. Bond.