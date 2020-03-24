Hennessey’s Modified Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette Is Coming—and There’s Video Proof

Hennessey Performance isn’t playing around with the new Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray. The fresh off-the-line sports car already boasts pretty impressive performance numbers, but the Texas-based tuner decided to boost them anyway—and now there’s visual proof.

Hennessey unveiled its latest head-turning modified sports car—the world’s very first twin turbo C8 Corvette—in a video released over the weekend. First teased last December, it seems that the tuner’s plan to equip the mid-engine vehicle with a “specially built” twin-turbo LT2 V8 have sped right along.

The video footage shows an in-process, orange C8 Corvette going through what looks like the final stages to testing while attached to a dyno at the shop. In the clip, the car’s engine is given a good rev, and as you’d expect, it’s loud. While we don’t get to see the coupé in action, the snarl of its “LT2 with a couple of snails attached” hints at some seriously intimidating power.

While we don’t know exactly how powerful this version of Hennessey’s ‘Vette is, the company promised enthusiasts they’d be able to boost the figure up to a staggering 1,200 horsepower. That’s well more than double the 495 horses produced by the naturally aspirated LT2 6.2-liter V-8 found in the standard Stingray. It should be noted that the upcoming ZR1 variant will likely feature a twin-turbocharged flat-plane-crank engine that is expected to produce in excess of 800 hp. Hennessey, it seems, couldn’t wait.

The company started taking requests for its modified Stingray back in December. Along with the twin-turbo LT2, the tuner will also offer a stainless-steel exhaust, CarbonAero carbon fiber body upgrades. They include a rear carbon fiber wing, a full Brembo brake system and adjustable Penske suspension as options. A 700 hp supercharger will also be made available at a later time.

No final pricing info has been announced, but at the time, Hennessey suggested that the package could run up to $35,000, on top of the C8 Corvette’s $60,000 starting price.