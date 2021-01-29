Here’s What Riding the 600 MPH Virgin Hyperloop Could Look Like in 2030

Virgin is tired of just talking about its upcoming Hyperloop. Rather than keep telling you why it believes the state-of-the-art transportation system will revolutionize the way we move around the world, the company has decided to show you exactly what it’s envisioning.

On Wednesday, Virgin released a new video outlining exactly what it will be like to ride the Hyperloop. Set in not-too-distant year of 2030, the video seeks to highlight just how easy and carefree the experience of riding in one of its 600-plus-mph pods will be.

The clip, which runs about two-and-a-half minutes, makes the experience look no different than riding the subway in New York or London, though your surroundings look to be a lot cleaner. Based on the video, you simply show up at one of the company’s airy portals, which were designed specifically for the video by Bjarke Ingels Group, and head to the gate where your pod is waiting.

The pods, which were designed by Teague, are windowless, but you likely won’t notice thanks to their spacious, stylish decor and well-lit interior. Once seated, you and up to 27 others passengers will be quickly and smoothly sent on your merry way, arriving at your destination faster than on any train you’ve ridden before.

“Designing a new mode of transportation from scratch is both an opportunity and a responsibility,” said Virgin Hyperloop’s Director of Passenger Experience Sara Luchian said in a statement. “Hyperloop technology—and what it enables—is paradigm-shifting. It follows that the passenger experience should be nothing short of extraordinary.”

While we imagine actually riding in one of the pods will be somewhat different than what is depicted in the video—for instance, you’ll probably have to wear seatbelts—but it definitely offers a tantalizing hint of the future to come. And that future isn’t all that far off. Virgin Hyperloop, which completed its first reduced-speed test runs with passengers this past November, said its aiming to achieve safety certification by 2025 and start commercial operations by—you guessed it—2030.