This Fully Updated 1973 Airstream Can Double as Plush, Modern Guesthouse for Your Home

Campers have been experiencing a resurgence in recent years, and that’s even more true now that Covid-19 has made travel an exercise in social distancing. To be sure, there are more high-end trailer options than ever before, but one Airstream owner has found a way to transform their nearly 50-year-old old camper, making it as luxurious and modern as just about any on the market.

Named Roberta, after singer Roberta Flack, the gorgeous restomod camper was just posted for sale by Hudson Valley Airstream in upstate New York. The gleaming aluminum trailer, which dates back to 1973, is so well-equipped that the camper specialists claim it can be used as a tiny house or guesthouse when it’s not on the road.

Roberta measures 29-feet in length had has been fully gutted and renovated by Hudson Valley Airstream’s Ed Potokar and Amy Rosenfeld. While the camper retains its trademark polished (and re-sealed) aluminum exterior, original windows and factory wheel covers, everything else has been completely overhauled and upgraded for 2020.

The most notable modification is the trailer’s new spacious open-air floor plan, which has more than enough room for three adults to sleep comfortably, or two adults and two children. In addition to making the camper feel wide open, the new layout also has room for a full bathroom and kitchen, plenty of storage and a main sleeping area which fits a full-size bed with a Casper mattress.

As for the fixtures, the camper features Energy Star-rated stainless-steel fridge, two-burner induction stove, energy-efficient LED lighting (including multi-colored accent lighting), a built-in AC unit with heating element, eco-friendly insulation, new water heater and a PEX freeze-resistant plumbing for when the weather turns cold. The camper has also been completely rewired and features a 100-amp electrical panel and breakers.

If you’re interested in making Roberta a member of the family, you can reach out to Hudson Valley Airstream through its Craigslist listing (via Autoblog) or through the shop’s website. The current asking is $97,000, not a bad price for a camper that also happens to add a plush new room to your home. But if that’s not enough to convince you, there’s one final touch: Included in the price is a vintage copy of Flack’s album Killing Me Softly, which was also released in 1973.