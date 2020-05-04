Miss Camping? There Is Now a Stunning Virtual Tour of Yellowstone National Park Thanks to Airstream

Who says you can’t get back to nature during quarantine?

Airstream has partnered with Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker MacGillivray Freeman Films to help you explore one of America’s natural crown jewels, Yellowstone National Park, right from home. With a video series entitled Portable Park, the luxury travel trailer company has dedicated a portion of its website to a virtual tour that allows would-be digital travelers to take in the legendary park’s stunning natural beauty.

Spanning three states––Idaho, Wyoming and Montana––and 3,472 square miles, Yellowstone National Park was established on March 1, 1872 as the world’s very first national park. Resting atop an active volcano, it has unique topography filled with geysers, hot springs and dense forest. Its wildlife inhabitants are equally diverse, with a strong presence of animals often associated with the American West, like grizzly bears and wolves.

Selecting MacGillivray Freeman for the project was no accident. Founded over 50 years ago, the company got its start making surfing documentaries and adventure sports films in the ’60s and ’70s. Its penchant for filming sweeping outdoor landscapes made it a pioneer in the use of the IMAX format, offering a new dimension to nature filming. The firm has since garnered two Academy Award nominations for short films, in 1995 and again in 2000.

While the park’s beauty is awe-inspiring, Airstream didn’t stop with beautiful cinematography. The virtual tour also breaks down the best campgrounds to help travelers decide where to set themselves up––once the park reopens to the public, that is. Each site has its own advantages. For example, Madison Campground is located a mere 16 miles from Old Faithful, the famous geyser that jets water high into the air at regular intervals. Intrepid travelers who camp no matter the time of year might gravitate toward Mammoth Campground, which is Yellowstone’s only year-round camping site. Of course, you may just want to gawk at jaw-dropping natural beauty to take your mind off a certain pandemic. And that’s okay, too.