Volkswagen’s New Mini-Camper Has a Glass Roof for Stargazing

Sleeping in a VW sounds wildly counterintuitive. That is until you see the ingenious new Mini-Camper the marque has designed.

A riff on Volkswagen’s fifth-generation Caddy, the pint-sized RV will officially debut in September but has just been partially revealed via some gorgeous illustrations. To be sure, it’s small. Still, the automaker has managed to incorporate flexible camping fittings while retaining the Caddy’s everyday utility.

Created for folks who have a proclivity for weekend adventures, the teensy mobile home has a space to sleep, along with lightweight camping chairs and a table that can conveniently stow away when not in use. The built-in bed measures just shy of 6.5 feet and comes with comfortable disc spring elements to ensure a good night’s sleep.

But the real pièce de résistance is the panoramic glass roof. Spanning 15.1 square feet, it gives campers a full view of the night sky for unrivaled stargazing. This panel, along with all other windows, can be darkened to block out any harsh light. There are also two nifty storage bags that can double as privacy screens when fastened to the rear windows.

If a little extra space is required, it appears VW will offer a matching pop-up tent that adjoins to the rear hatch. This space could be used as a makeshift living room or perhaps a second bedroom if you’re traveling with kids or friends in tow.

Power-wise, the four-cylinder diesel engine is available with either 74 or 121 horses. There’s also a gasoline motor with 113 hp if you’d prefer. The RV sports 19 different assistance systems that make getting to the campsite a treat. The most useful being Trailer Assist, which helps with towing, and VW’s Travel Assist adaptive cruise control. VW also says technology in the four-wheeler is “definitely state-of-the-art.”

The Mini-Camper is actually the successor to the Caddy Beach, which debuted in 2005. Though VW says it has a “completely redeveloped interior” and, in our opinion, a much cooler name. The world premiere is set to take place virtually at the beginning of September. Precisely when (or whether) the new model will be available stateside remains to be seen.