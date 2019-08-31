3 Reasons Why the Volvo S60 Is Giving German Sedans Serious Competition

Volvo is having one of its best years on record, smashing all sales goals thus far. This is all thanks to an impressive lineup of vehicles, including the S60 sedan, which features an elegant exterior design coupled with excellent driving dynamics. It also boasts a full suite of powerful engines to choose from, including a hybrid option. While the German manufacturers still make a mean sedan, Volvo is trying to push them aside in market share and bring the spotlight onto the S60. Here is its three-pronged approach.

Impressive Interior

When it comes to interior design and quality, Volvo is among the leaders of the pack, and even puts some competitors to shame. The S60 includes rich leather choices and natural grain wood trim, which truly fits the calming personality of the model.

The S60’s interior is based off the universal Volvo platform, which focuses on using real metals and wood while highlighting the fit and finish. Both the quality of the material parts, and the attention to detail assembling them, can make these cars feel as solid as a Bentley.

Details are what set cars like the S60 apart from others in the class. Even something as miniscule as the drive mode selector button is finished in a highly polished metal and uniquely patterned.

Plenty of Power-train Options

The S60 has a total of three different available power trains, and offers both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models. The base engine (in the T5 variant) is a turbocharged four-cylinder which produces 250 hp and 258 ft lbs of torque. It’s only available in front-wheel drive and gets an impressive 36 mpg on the highway.

When it came to our test vehicle, we had the mid-level T6 version in the R-Design configuration, which focuses on a sportier profile and appearance. The T6 power train is also a four-cylinder, but features not only turbocharging, but supercharging as well. This setup allows for excellent low-end power delivery and a steady flow of torque. It is able to produce 295 ft lbs of torque and 316 hp, while still achieving 32 mpg on the highway. The T6 is only available as all-wheel drive and can launch from zero to 60 mph in just 5.9 seconds.

The most powerful model variant is the T8. Its power train uses a plug-in hybrid system which is coupled with the same engine from the T6, but with added electrification for an additional power-boost in this version with top-level trim. With 400 hp and a 495 ft lbs of torque, the T8 can move from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. But all three engine choices provide a healthy amount of power while also bearing efficiency in mind.

Distinctive Volvo Design

The S60 sedan encompasses everything about the universal Volvo design language that we have come to appreciate. It features a striking front end with signature LED Throe hammer accent lights and an angular rear-end design. On the sportier R-Design models, you get 18-inch R-Design wheels, a more aggressively styled front fascia and dual integrated tailpipes, to name a few highlights.

When you combine the class-leading powertrains, unique exterior design language, and well-thought-out interior, the 2019 Volvo S60 can give all of its German competitors a run for their money.