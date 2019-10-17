Volvo Unveils Its First All-Electric Vehicle, the 400 Horsepower XC40 Recharge SUV

For years now it’s been clear that electric vehicles are the future of the automotive industry. Still, few traditional manufacturers have shown as much commitment to this seismic shift as Volvo.

After years spent building out its lineup of plug-in hybrids, the Swiss automaker unveiled on Wednesday its first fully electric vehicle, the eagerly anticipated XC40 Recharge SUV. And in order to make the compact SUV even more appealing to potential customers, the company is throwing a year of free charging.

Volvo’s first EV is based on the XC40 compact SUV, and features everything we’ve come to expect from the stylish crossover, with one key addition—an all-electric drivetrain. Built on the company’s Compact Modular Architecture platform, the SUV is powered by a 78-kWh battery and a pair of electric motors that combine to produce an impressive 402 hp and 487 lb-ft of torque, reports CNET. Thanks to its powertrain the vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 62 in just 4.9 seconds.

While Volvo has yet to make any final details available, it puts the XC40 Recharge’s range at 248 miles under European WLTP testing. (That figure is expected to come in closer to 200 under US-specific EPA testing.) The vehicle will also feature Level 1, Level 2 and 150kW fast charging, the last of which will see its battery reach 80 percent capacity in just 40 minutes.

The XC40 christens Volvo’s new Recharge line of electric vehicles, all of which will come with the previously mentioned year of free charging, according to the automaker. The line will include new models of its hybrids and its series of electrics, which will introduce a new EV each each year between now and 2025.

Pricing information isn’t available yet, though early reports puts the starting cost at $60,000. That means that after incentives, the XC40 Recharge will likely cost US consumers around $50,000. The vehicle is expected to go on sale near the end of next year.

Check out more photos of the XC40 Recharge below: