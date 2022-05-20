This Massive RV Is So Roomy It Has 4-Person Bar and a King-Sized Bedroom

There are two types of RVs: those best-suited for weekend camping trips and those that are more like homes on wheels.

WanderBOX’s new Outpost 35 4×4 falls distinctly in the latter category. The burly off-roader will allow you to bring all your favorite domestic comforts with you on the road, including a spacious master bedroom, a full-size bar and even a combination washer/dryer.

The Outpost 35 4×4 isn’t one of those modern-day RVs that looks like a tour bus. Instead, it’s built upon the chassis of a four-wheel-drive Ford F600 Super Duty. Atop that framework is wanderBOX’s hulking exoskeleton—with it, the vehicle measures a whopping 36 feet long and 12.5 feet tall—which is made from aerospace-grade aluminum honeycomb panels (produced by one of the International Space Station’s parts suppliers). It’s not the most aesthetically pleasing RV out there, but it does look tough, which is just what you’d expect from a bruiser with a 6.7-liter PowerStroke diesel engine under the hood. The beefy mill can produce 330 hp, 750 ft lbs of torque and is strong enough to tow an additional 10,000 pounds.

The company has gone all out to create a spacious interior—there are seven-foot ceilings throughout—that has more in common with a chic apartment than your parents’ RV. There’s a full kitchen equipped with a three-burner induction cooktop, microwave convection oven, refrigerator, stainless steel sink, trash compactor and a washer/dryer combo. (Because, hey, there’s no underestimating the power of clean clothes on the road.) The entertainment area has everything you need to stream your favorite movies, but its true highlight is a four-person bar which can be converted to a lofted queen bed when the night is over.

If you need to do work, there’s also a dedicated office with a full desk. The bathroom, meanwhile, is roomy enough for a walk-in shower with a massaging showerhead. Finally, the rear of the vehicle is reserved for the giant master bedroom, which has room for a king-size bed, two nightstands, and a closet. The bedroom and the rest of the vehicle are cooled by a 30,000 BTU A/C system, too.

Of course, it takes some serious juice to keep the Outpost 35 and its many features running. A 24kWh lithium-ion battery pack aided by a 2,800-watt solar panel is powerful to keep the appliances working, and also allow for some off-the-grid living. A diesel generator, meanwhile, can help out on the rare occasion that power system isn’t up for the task.

If you’re more interested in a home on wheels than a classic recreational vehicle, the Outpost 35 4×4 may be the ride for you. And if you’ve already seen enough, you can order one now directly from wanderBOX. The tank-like RV starts at $399,000.

Check out more images of the Outpost 35 4×4 below: