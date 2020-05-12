Watch a Drone Zoom Through Mercedes-Benz’s Stuttgart Museum and Capture Its Most Famous Cars

Mercedes-Benz is celebrating the reopening of its Stuttgart museum by welcoming car lovers inside its doors—virtually anyway.

Thanks to the coronavirus crisis that forced the museum’s closure, most auto enthusiasts from outside Germany won’t be able to physically visit it in the near future. Luckily, the luxury automaker has figured out a clever work around—a video tour of the institution’s interior courtesy of an incredibly nimble drone.

On Saturday, 9 May 2020, we will be opening our doors to the public again. But before we do that, we had a special little flying visitor 😉 Initially, visits are only possible from Friday to Sunday. See you in Stuttgart, Germany! #MBmuseum pic.twitter.com/rDxA242tFl — Mercedes-Benz Museum (@MB_Museum) May 8, 2020

In the stunning video, which the brand posted to social media this weekend, the drone can be seen zooming into building through a rooftop door before setting off on a dizzying, top-to-bottom journey through the its “double helix” interior. Along the way, you’ll catch a glimpse of the most storied models from the brand’s rich 120-year history, including the DMG Simplex, a silver 300SL Gullwing and a modern-day F1 race car. You might even spy an airplane. Most amazing of all, though, is that the 140-second clip is made up of just two shots subtlety weaved together.

Originally opened in 2006, the Mercedes-Benz Museum has over 160 models on display across its 177,000 square feet of exhibition space. The museum was temporarily closed in mid-March because of the spread of the coronavirus, but it official reopened this past Saturday. For the time being, it will only be open Friday to Sunday and strict social distancing guidelines will be observed.