Watch F1 Champion Nico Rosberg Absolutely Flog a McLaren Senna  

What happens when you give a former Formula 1 champion a 789-horsepower McLaren Senna and free reign at the Paul Ricard Circuit? One helluva harrowing video that will leave your palms slick with a bit of sweat.

Nico Rosberg, who won the 2016 Formula 1 championship, takes us behind the scenes of his recent shoot with a McLaren Senna or his YouTube channel at the French track, and the raw footage shows that Rosberg still has a serious need to find the edge and dance upon it. Rosberg hammers the Senna over curbing, pushing the supercar so hard during his first timed trial that the car chirps a warning about it’s clutch temperature overheating and Rosberg has to back off for a minute.

Back on the power, and the twin-turbo V-8 is howling behind Rosberg’s head as he attacks. With 590 lb-ft of twist pushing him forth, Rosberg wrestles the wheel more than a few times, exclaiming “Whoa,” whenever he feels the Senna sliding. “Everything’s under control,” he shouts over the cabin noise, and thanks to fast handwork, his lap time is equally impressive: under a minute. “I hope you’re seeing that this is absolutely on the edge,” Rosberg says after, shaking his hands out. “The ragged edge,” he corrects, adding that he was “absolutely flat out” with some “major moments out there.”

He concludes noting that the Paul Ricard Circuit is “good fun, [but] for this car, [it’s] not quite perfect. It’s missing very high speed corners where the downforce comes into play,” going on to explain what he loves so much about McLaren’s Senna is the impressive downforce and grip. “It actually got my neck muscles [working], which I’m not used to anymore, but that tells you how much grip there it,” Rosberg says. “This has the most downforce that any road car has today, and you can feel it. It’s the only road car that I’ve driven that gives you that Formula 1 feeling.”

There you go, McLaren. There’s your next marketing slogan and spokesperson.