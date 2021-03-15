Watch Gordon Murray Drive His Hotly Anticipated T.50 for the First Time

Having designed the iconic McLaren F1, Gordon Murray knows a thing or three about high-performance cars. And while he might be just a tad bit biased, the legendary designer looked like a proud dad after getting behind the wheel of his latest creation.

Gordon Murray Automotive has just released a video of Murray taking his first test drive in the upcoming T.50 hypercar. Though he only got to take the prototype for a quick spin around an airport tarmac, the designer seemed more than satisfied with the results.

Half way through five-minute clip, a mask-wearing Murray can be seen buckled up and ready to go behind the wheel of the T.50 Experimental Prototype 2 (XP2) with one of his engineers seated in back. Once the engine is engaged, the designer sets off around the tarmac, and though he never comes close to pushing the car to its limits—he only brings the engine to 3,000 rpm, nowhere near its 12,100 rpm redline—you can really hear the roar of its engine.

It should come as no surprise that the car makes its presence known, even when barely revving above idle. The ultra-light speed machine’s naturally aspirated 3.9-liter Cosworth V-12 is a real powerhouse, capable of producing 654 horsepower and 344 ft lbs of torque. Despite that muscular mill, the car was designed with a focus on the driver experience not performance specs. According to Murray, it may well deliver on both.

“The XP2 prototype is currently running at considerably less revs than its 12,100-rpm limit, yet the T.50 felt fantastic on my first drive,” Murray said in a statement to Road & Track. “The car was responsive, agile and rewarding to drive. It was a fantastic experience to be sitting in the center of the car once again with great all-round visibility and I can see how much the owners will enjoy this experience.”

You’ll soon get your chance to get behind the wheel of Murray’s next-generation hypercar. The T.50 is set to go into production at the beginning of next year. Of course, if you plan to add the futuristic vehicle to your collection, prepare to fork over the cheddar. The T.50 will start at $3 million before taxes.