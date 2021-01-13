‘That’s a Bad Girl Right There’: Watch LeBron James Show Off His New GMC Hummer EV

It’s no secret that LeBron James is an avid car collector. His remarkable fleet is rumored to include no less than three Ferraris, a custom Lamborghini, a Rolls-Royce and two Mercedes Maybachs for good measure. Now, it appears the L-Train has added the new Hummer EV to his ever-expanding family.

The Lakers star recently gave fans a quick video tour of the new zero-emissions supertruck, and it’s apparently one helluva ride if LeBron’s reaction is anything to go by.

“That’s a bad girl right there,” James says enthusiastically in the YouTube clip (above) shared by Bronny LIVE.

The four-wheeler in question is the $112,595 Hummer EV Edition 1. The range-topper, which sold out in just one night, is slated to arrive this fall and will be the only model available during the first year of production.

Needless to say, it’s fit for a king—and NBA royalty at that. The Edition 1 is the most powerful of the four variants and will feature a menacing three-motor powertrain capable of producing a gutsy 1,000 hp and 11,500 ft lbs of torque. James seemed particularly excited about the truck’s power and its ability to rocket from zero to 60 mph in just three seconds.

This trim also comes complete with the Extreme Off-Road pack which includes 18-inch rims with 35-inch Wrangler All Territory tires, plus skid plates, underbody protection, adaptive air suspension and the GMC MultiPro tailgate that will together ensure it can tackle even the toughest terrain.

What’s more, the next-gen pickup will feature Crab Mode, which allows it to drive diagonally. This was another highlight for the four-time MVP.

“I can go sideways in this thing,” he exclaims.

Beyond driving sideways, the Hummer also a straight stunner. The Edition 1 boasts an exclusive pearl white exterior, black roof and bronze wheels, which look nothing short of bad-ass in the video.

It’s worthwhile noting that LeBron has been GMC’s ambassador since last year—remember that SuperBowl ad?—which may explain why he was able to get his hands on the sought-after ride months before the rest of us. Hey, it’s good to be the king.

While GMC is sold out of the Edition 1 models, hopefuls can still be added to the waiting list, according to the marque. The 3X ($99,995), the 2X ($89,995) and the 2 ($79,995) can also still be reserved for $100 and will roll out after 2021.