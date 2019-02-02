Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

Watch the McLaren 720S Make a Wild Cameo in the New “Hobbs & Shaw” Trailer

Apologies to Idris Elba, The Rock, and Jason Statham, but the car is what got our pulse moving.

Related Articles

The first trailer for the Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw has just dropped, and it’s largely what you’d expect: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham screaming at each other, then joining up to scream at Idris Elba, who plays the villain. Lots of explosions, swinging fists, and people flying out of buildings. What’s unexpected is a McLaren 720S. Don’t get us wrong; it’s a welcome surprise, considering the Fast and Furious franchises have always featured modded, vintage sheet metal, not British supercars.

The dark blue 720S makes several appearances in the trailer, all on what appear to be London streets, treating us to some wheel squeal, a little hindquarters shimmy as it barrels around a corner and, capping off the nice stunt sequence, Statham—behind the right-hand-drive wheel—slides it under two opposing tractor-trailers. Check it out yourself below. 

Interestingly, during that stunt, The Rock and actress Vanessa Kirby are also in the car. Anyone who’s spent time in a McLaren knows how close those quarters are. We can’t imagine how smushed it must’ve been in there during filming, given The Rock’s hulking size. Though, if you’re looking to carry three people in a McLaren comfortably, the lads from Woking are happy to oblige you. There’s the original three-seater, the F1, and soon we’ll be treated to its successor, the oh-so-gorgeous Speedtail.

We’ll have to wait until the flick hits theaters on August 2nd, 2019, to know what other supercars made the cut, along with the regular prole-chariots. But until then, we’re tipping at hat to the producers for including the McLaren. Well done, gents.

 

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Comments

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

Open up to luxury this year. Subscribe to Robb Report today and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 64% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad