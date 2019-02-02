Watch the McLaren 720S Make a Wild Cameo in the New “Hobbs & Shaw” Trailer

The first trailer for the Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw has just dropped, and it’s largely what you’d expect: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham screaming at each other, then joining up to scream at Idris Elba, who plays the villain. Lots of explosions, swinging fists, and people flying out of buildings. What’s unexpected is a McLaren 720S. Don’t get us wrong; it’s a welcome surprise, considering the Fast and Furious franchises have always featured modded, vintage sheet metal, not British supercars.

The dark blue 720S makes several appearances in the trailer, all on what appear to be London streets, treating us to some wheel squeal, a little hindquarters shimmy as it barrels around a corner and, capping off the nice stunt sequence, Statham—behind the right-hand-drive wheel—slides it under two opposing tractor-trailers. Check it out yourself below.

Interestingly, during that stunt, The Rock and actress Vanessa Kirby are also in the car. Anyone who’s spent time in a McLaren knows how close those quarters are. We can’t imagine how smushed it must’ve been in there during filming, given The Rock’s hulking size. Though, if you’re looking to carry three people in a McLaren comfortably, the lads from Woking are happy to oblige you. There’s the original three-seater, the F1, and soon we’ll be treated to its successor, the oh-so-gorgeous Speedtail.

We’ll have to wait until the flick hits theaters on August 2nd, 2019, to know what other supercars made the cut, along with the regular prole-chariots. But until then, we’re tipping at hat to the producers for including the McLaren. Well done, gents.