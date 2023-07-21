Winnebago’s Luxe New Camper Van Lets You Live Off the Grid for 3 Days Straight

Winnebago’s latest camper may be on the smaller side, but it comes equipped with everything you need for off-the-grid living.

The company is preparing to launch a new version of the Solis model called the Pocket 36B. The compact camper comes with an optional power management system and a couple of key creature comforts that’ll make it easy for a group of up to four to get away from it all for a few days.

Like the other members of the range—which includes the standard model, the NPF, and Pocket 36A—the Solis Pocket 36B is built upon the bones of the Ram ProMaster cargo van. What differentiates this version of the van from its peers is the exclusive Winnebago x EcoFlow Power Kit Pro power management system and its five kWh lithium house battery.

The kit, which is available as a premium option, combines an inverter, a shore battery converter, a battery energy converter, a solar energy converter and an alternator energy optimizer into one easy-to-use system controlled by a touchscreen system, according to the RV maker. It’s capable of generating up to 3,600 watts, offers 40 percent better recharging than the engine, and can be linked with two additional batteries. The battery, meanwhile, eliminates the need for a gas or propane generator and can allow the van to remain off-the-grid for up to three days, or 72 hours, in “favorable weather conditions” (a.k.a. when the AC isn’t running).

The Power Kit Pro may be the big draw here, but it’s not the Solis Pocket 36B’s only notable feature, though. Winnebago has yet to release exact dimensions for the van—note that the Pocket 36A is just under 18 feet in length—but they’ve filled in with everything you need for your next road trip. This includes a kitchenette with a cooktop, refrigerator, and sink and a surprising amount of counter space. There’s also a new dinette that can also be used as an extra row of seating, a sofa, a lounge, or a double bed. Finally, there’s a full-width wet bath at the back of the vehicle with a toilet, a shower, and plenty of storage.

Winnebago has yet to announce a release date or pricing for the Solis Pocket 36B, though it’s likely to cost more than the Pocket 36A, which starts at $140,375, because of its special features. If you’re in the market for an off-the-grid-friendly camper, you can sign up for updates on the company’s website now.