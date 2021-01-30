Quantcast
×
RR One

Winning Brew vs. SSC Tuatara: Is the Prized Racehorse Better Than the World’s Fastest Production Car?

Both pack a whole lot of horsepower.

Winning Brew vs Tuatara Lo Chun Kit/SSC North America

There’s nothing like the adrenaline high that speed can give, whether the horsepower beneath you is mechanical or equine. The fastest Thoroughbred alive is Winning Brew, with an undefeated record set more than 10 years ago. The zippiest production car is the SSC Tuatara. How do their stats stack up?

Winning Brew

HONG KONG, HONG KONG - June 21 : Jockey Zac Purton riding Winning Brew wins the Race 2 Garnet Handicap (Div I) (Class 4) at Sha Tin Racecourse on June 21, 2020 in Hong Kong. (Photo by Lo Chun Kit /Getty Images)

SSC Tuatara

SSC Tuatara

SSC North America

BORN

2006

BORN

2020
WORTH

$15,000

 WORTH

$1.6 million
GEARS

This natural four-speed model walks, trots, canters and gallops.

 GEARS

It has a seven-speed automated manual transmission.

ENGINE

One heck of a fuel pump and killer intake valves. (Seriously. Horses inhale about 16 gallons of air every minute,
and their hearts are about the size of a basketball.)

ENGINE

A 5.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8.
NAMED AFTER

Her parents, Milwaukee Brew (pictured) and Winning Kiss.

Milwaukee Brew

ADENA

NAMED AFTER

A lizard that has the fastest molecular evolution of any living animal.

Supplied

TOP SPEED (MPH)

44

TOP SPEED (MPH)

316

ANNUAL UPKEEP

Approximately $40,000 to train and maintain a racehorse.

ANNUAL UPKEEP

A minimum of about $7,000 for insurance alone. Dues for a good racetrack range from $2,500 to $14,000, plus a five-digit initiation fee.

BEST TAKEN FOR A SPIN AT

Arlington Park

Arlington Park

BEST TAKEN FOR A SPIN AT

Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club

Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club

Richard Prince Photography

LIFE EXPECTANCY

Given Thoroughbred longevity, she has another 10 years, to about age 24. But a horse named Old Billy lived to 62.

LIFE EXPECTANCY

According to the brand, the durability of the
car’s components is “substantial.”

LIMITED EDITION OF

(Unless you fancy a clone.) 1

LIMITED EDITION OF

100

MADE OF

Grit, and some 700 seriously defined muscles upholstered
in genuine horsehide.

MADE OF

Largely carbon fiber, which makes up its body, chassis and wheels.

AS FAST AS

This car from 1899.

1899 car

Supplied

AS FAST AS

This plane from 1927.

Macchi M52

BEFORE YOU BUY

It’s worth noting that, unlike a car, Thoroughbreds poop. A lot.

BEFORE YOU BUY

Its record-breaking speed is disputed, if that cachet matters to you. And if it doesn’t, why buy one?

Related Stories

Read More On:

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

ad