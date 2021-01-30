Winning Brew vs. SSC Tuatara: Is the Prized Racehorse Better Than the World’s Fastest Production Car?

There’s nothing like the adrenaline high that speed can give, whether the horsepower beneath you is mechanical or equine. The fastest Thoroughbred alive is Winning Brew, with an undefeated record set more than 10 years ago. The zippiest production car is the SSC Tuatara. How do their stats stack up?

Winning Brew SSC Tuatara BORN 2006 BORN 2020 WORTH $15,000 WORTH $1.6 million GEARS This natural four-speed model walks, trots, canters and gallops. GEARS It has a seven-speed automated manual transmission. ENGINE One heck of a fuel pump and killer intake valves. (Seriously. Horses inhale about 16 gallons of air every minute,

and their hearts are about the size of a basketball.) ENGINE A 5.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8. NAMED AFTER Her parents, Milwaukee Brew (pictured) and Winning Kiss. NAMED AFTER A lizard that has the fastest molecular evolution of any living animal. TOP SPEED (MPH) 44 TOP SPEED (MPH) 316 ANNUAL UPKEEP Approximately $40,000 to train and maintain a racehorse. ANNUAL UPKEEP A minimum of about $7,000 for insurance alone. Dues for a good racetrack range from $2,500 to $14,000, plus a five-digit initiation fee. BEST TAKEN FOR A SPIN AT Arlington Park BEST TAKEN FOR A SPIN AT Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club LIFE EXPECTANCY Given Thoroughbred longevity, she has another 10 years, to about age 24. But a horse named Old Billy lived to 62. LIFE EXPECTANCY According to the brand, the durability of the

car’s components is “substantial.” LIMITED EDITION OF (Unless you fancy a clone.) 1 LIMITED EDITION OF 100 MADE OF Grit, and some 700 seriously defined muscles upholstered

in genuine horsehide. MADE OF Largely carbon fiber, which makes up its body, chassis and wheels. AS FAST AS This car from 1899. AS FAST AS This plane from 1927. BEFORE YOU BUY It’s worth noting that, unlike a car, Thoroughbreds poop. A lot. BEFORE YOU BUY

Its record-breaking speed is disputed, if that cachet matters to you. And if it doesn’t, why buy one?