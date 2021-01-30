Winning Brew vs. SSC Tuatara: Is the Prized Racehorse Better Than the World’s Fastest Production Car?

There’s nothing like the adrenaline high that speed can give, whether the horsepower beneath you is mechanical or equine. The fastest Thoroughbred alive is Winning Brew, with an undefeated record set more than 10 years ago. The zippiest production car is the SSC Tuatara. How do their stats stack up?
Winning Brew
SSC Tuatara
BORN
2006
BORN
2020
|WORTH
$15,000
|WORTH
$1.6 million
|GEARS
This natural four-speed model walks, trots, canters and gallops.
|GEARS
It has a seven-speed automated manual transmission.
ENGINE
One heck of a fuel pump and killer intake valves. (Seriously. Horses inhale about 16 gallons of air every minute,
ENGINE
A 5.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8.
|NAMED AFTER
Her parents, Milwaukee Brew (pictured) and Winning Kiss.
NAMED AFTER
A lizard that has the fastest molecular evolution of any living animal.
TOP SPEED (MPH)
44
TOP SPEED (MPH)
316
ANNUAL UPKEEP
Approximately $40,000 to train and maintain a racehorse.
ANNUAL UPKEEP
A minimum of about $7,000 for insurance alone. Dues for a good racetrack range from $2,500 to $14,000, plus a five-digit initiation fee.
BEST TAKEN FOR A SPIN AT
Arlington Park
BEST TAKEN FOR A SPIN AT
Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club
LIFE EXPECTANCY
Given Thoroughbred longevity, she has another 10 years, to about age 24. But a horse named Old Billy lived to 62.
LIFE EXPECTANCY
According to the brand, the durability of the
LIMITED EDITION OF
100
MADE OF
Grit, and some 700 seriously defined muscles upholstered
MADE OF
Largely carbon fiber, which makes up its body, chassis and wheels.
AS FAST AS
This car from 1899.
AS FAST AS
This plane from 1927.
BEFORE YOU BUY
It’s worth noting that, unlike a car, Thoroughbreds poop. A lot.
BEFORE YOU BUY
Its record-breaking speed is disputed, if that cachet matters to you. And if it doesn’t, why buy one?