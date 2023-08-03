The All-White Lamborghini Countach from ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Could Fetch $2 Million at Auction

Here’s your chance to add one of the most famous Lamborghinis in recent memory to your collection.

This December, RM Sotheby’s will auction off the 1989 Countach 25th Anniversary that starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street. Not only is the car a true modern classic, but it also plays a pivotal role in the film’s most notorious scene.

You’ll have little trouble remembering the Countach’s moment in the spotlight if you’ve seen Martin Scorsese’s sendup of late Wall Street excess. The black comedy is jam-packed with moments of debauchery, but the Quaaludes scene is the film’s outrageous peak (or nadir, depending on your perspective). In the slapstick sequence, DiCaprio’s extremely inebriated character, real-life financier Jordan Belfort, struggles mightily to get inside his Lambo and drive home, taking a tumble down the stairs in the process. The vehicle appears again later in the film, totaled following an accident, but fortunately that Countach was just a stand-in.

The 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary from “The Wolf of Wall Street” Jeremy Cliff/RM Sotheby’s

This Lamborghini would be special even if it didn’t feature prominently in one of the most memorable scenes from DiCaprio’s career, though. The Countach 25th Anniversary was built during the car’s final three years of production and is easily the most advanced version of the Italian marque’s defining vehicle. This is because of several design improvements developed by Horacio Pagani, including bigger and bolder aerodynamic elements.

WATCH

This example, chassis number KLA12722, features a Bianco Polo exterior and Bianco interior, making it one of just 12 all-white U.S.-spec versions. The variant isn’t just the most aggressive-styled Countach; it’s also the most powerful because of a 5.2-liter V-12 that generated 449 hp and 370 ft lbs of torque. Thanks to all that oomph, the supercar can sprint from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 185 mph.

Jeremy Cliff/RM Sotheby’s

The Wolf of Wall Street Countach will be auctioned off on December 8, as part of Sotheby’s annual Luxury Week event. Be prepared to spend like the Wolf, too, should you want to take this notorious Lambo home with you: The auction house expects the famous supercar to sell for between $1.5 million and $2 million.