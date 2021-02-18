The World’s First Bulletproof BMW X7 Is Here for the End Times—and Those Perilous Grocery Runs

A bimmer may not be your first pick for braving a battlefield, but Inkas is vying to change all of that. The Canadian-based super security outfit has just unveiled what it claims is the world’s first armored BMW X7 to offer comfort and protection even in dicey conditions.

Inkas said the high-end SUV made “the perfect base for armoring” and we can’t argue. The X7 boasts solid German engineering, athletic styling and an undeniably imposing footprint. In fact, the four-wheeler spans some 203 inches long and 71 inches high, which puts it at the top of its class in terms of size. Inkas has doubled down on the car’s badass energy and outfitted the all-black brute with a spate of tough-as-nails features.

The armored ride is equipped with hardwearing ballistic armor designed for 360-degree protection. Inkas says it can handle a barrage of bullets from an assault rifle and withstand two hand-grenades being detonated simultaneously. The modified vehicle also features an assortment of protective upgrades, including as sirens, emergency lights, air filtration, night vision, smoke screens and even a fire suppression system.

Under the hood, drivers can choose from among three turbocharged engines. The xDrive40i is powered by a 335-hp inline-six, while the V-8 is available with either 523 or 612 horses, depending on how much grunt you need for your getaway. All engines are equipped with eight-speed automatic transmission and mated with all-wheel-drive to provide torque and ensure perfectly smooth handling on any terrain.

The X7’s cavernous cabin offers space for either six or seven with legroom to boot. The interior is finished in high-quality upholstery that can be tweaked to match each driver’s taste. Naturally, you can expect all of BMW’s tried-and-true tech, such as ambient lighting, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist. The car is also compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to ensure you can stay connected wherever you may be.

“This first-ever armored BMW X7 is engineered with attention to detail and provides unparalleled protection and comfort for its passengers,” CEO David Khazanski said in a statement.

Inkas is somewhat of a trailblazer when it comes to armored vehicles. It was the first to manufacturer a bulletproof Bentley Bentayga and an armored Mercedes-Maybach S600 sedan, among others. That’s not to say it’s easy.

“It’s always a challenge being the first one in the industry to convert a specific model into a bulletproof vehicle, but it’s a rewarding venture,” Khazanski added.

Rewarding for us, too. The new Inkas armored BMW X7 is now available worldwide with price available upon request.

Check out more photos below: