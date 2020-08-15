Lamborghini Teamed Up With Xiaomi to Create the Huracán of Go-Karts

Chinese electronic giant Xiaomi really loves its birthday. On the same week it unveiled the world’s first mass-produced transparent TV in honor of its 10th anniversary, the company also announced that it is teaming up with none other than Lamborghini for a new and improved version of its go-kart.

Xiaomi and the Raging Bull have collaborated on an upgraded version of the Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition. The tiny racer—the standard version of which is sold in the US by Segway—has been given a bold, Huracán-inspired makeover and a tech bump that pushes its top speed to 25 mph.

Unlike the standard Ninebot GoKart, which comes in white, the Lamborghini Edition is finished in the automaker’s iconic Giallo Orion colorway. And the changes don’t stop there. The upgraded kart has also been outfitted with “Ice Lake Blue” LED headlights for better visibility at night, an audio emulation system that recreates the sound a Lamborghini’s engine makes and custom-made tires that make it easier to drift.

The Lamborghini Edition’s drivetrain can’t compete with that of an actual supercar, but it’s pretty impressive as far as far as go-karts go. The mini-vehicle’s 25 mph top speed is a full 3 mph more that the original version. It gets its juice from a 432 Wh battery back, which is powerful enough to go 62 laps on a 400-meter race track on a single charge, which works out to about 15.4 miles of driving range. And while go-karts are normally for children, this one is for kids of all ages—and maybe an adult or two. Xiaomi claims the Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition is capable of carrying a load up to 100 kg (or about 220 lbs).

The Xiaomi Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition is priced at $1,440, which is about $200 more than the standard version. The vehicle is scheduled to go on sale this weekend, but is available for pre-order through the electronic company’s website. It will be available initially in China, though a wider global release is expected in the future.