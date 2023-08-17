The Ferocious Zenvo Aurora Is a 1,850 HP Hypercar That Comes In Two Flavors

Zenvo Automotive is ready to take things up a level.

The small Danish marque has pulled the curtain back on its latest creation, the Aurora, at Monterey Car Week. The aggressively styled coupé is the company’s third model and the first to have a V-12 sitting in the engine bay.

The brand’s new hypercar—which is named after the rare natural light phenomenon, Aurora Borealis—is its most powerful vehicle yet. There will be two variants available at launch. The first, the rear-wheel-drive Agil, was designed to deliver the best track experience possible, while the second, the all-wheel-drive Tur, is an elegant grand tourer with some serious muscle.

Zenvo Aurora Agil Zenvo Automotive

Both versions of the Aurora are equipped with a quad-turbocharged 6.6-liter V-12 developed by Mahle Powertrain. The mid-mounted mill utilizes a “hot V” configuration, is mated to a seven-speed hybridized gearbox with an e-differential and churns out 1,250 hp and redlines at 9,800 rpm. The engine is mated to a different hybrid system depending on the variant. The Agil’s setup has a single electric motor that boosts output to 1,450 hp and 1,033 ft lbs of torque. The Tur’s system, meanwhile, features two electric motors, one at each front wheel, and can generate a combined 1,850 hp and 1,254 ft lbs of torque (the two-motor configuration is available as an option for the Agil). The Tur may have more power, but the Agil is lighter, tipping the scales at 2,866 pounds compared to 3,197 pounds.

Unsurprisingly, the two hybrid setups result in different power numbers. The Agil can launch from zero to 62 mph in 2.5 seconds, zero to 186 mph in 10 seconds and has a top speed of 227 mph. The Tur can rocket from zero to 62 mph in 2.3 seconds, zero to 186 mph in 9 seconds and tops out at 280 mph. Suffice to say, both cars can really move.

Zenvo Aurora Tur Zenvo Automotive

The two versions of the Aurora sport different body styles, though both are clearly related and look more muscular than their predecessors. The Agil wears a much more aggressive aero package, including a giant rear wing. These elements, which also include a larger front and rear diffuser, combine to produce 1,940 pounds of downforce at 155 mph. It also has a more stripped-down interior, highlighting that it’s meant to be driven on the track. The Tur, meanwhile, has a much more streamlined look and a cabin that looks like it will provide plenty of comfort on long drives.

Zenvo plans to build 50 examples of each Aurora for a total production run of 100 cars. You’ll have to wait a bit to get your hand on the model, too. Despite making its debut this week, production isn’t expected to begin until 2025, with deliveries slated for the next year. The Aurora will start at $2.8 million, $1.2 million more than the most recent version of its predecessor, the TS1.

