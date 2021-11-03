Meet the ZipCharge Go, a Suitcase-Sized EV Charger You Can Take With You on the Road

A UK startup thinks a charger that can fit in the back of your EV will help do away with range anxiety.

Zipcharge unveiled its new Go charger at the global climate summit, Cop26, on Tuesday, reports Inside EVs. The device is a portable power bank that will allow you to add a small amount of range to your battery-powered vehicle when you’re on the road and running low.

If you’ve ever used a Mophie battery pack to keep your iPhone going through the day, you’ll be familiar with how Zipcharge’s device works. The Go is the size of a carry-on suitcase, weighs 50 pounds and can be stored in the trunk (or frunk) of your EV. When you notice your battery capacity is low, simply stop the car, pull it out and connect it to your device’s Type 2 charging port. In roughly 30 minutes, you’ll have added 5- to 10-percent battery capacity.

The device will initially be released in two sizes: 4 kWh and 8 kWh. The smaller version will add between 12 and 20 miles of range in a half hour, depending on how efficient your EV is. The larger version will add 25 to 40 miles, but must be attached to your EV for a full hour. Charging the device’s high-energy-density lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt-oxide battery cells is as easy as plugging it into any household outlet thanks to a built-in bi-directional AC-DC unit.

Like fixed charging stations, the Go has been designed to be used in any kind of weather. This feature will come in useful if you’re away from home or the office and can’t find cover to charge. There’s also integrated 2G/4G connectivity so you can use Zipcharge’s smartphone app to make sure the device is fully charged and ready to go when you need it.

Zipcharge intends to launch the Go in the final quarter of 2022. Pricing has yet to be finalized, but the company plans to sell the device outright for the same price as a fully-installed home charger or for a $68-per-month subscription fee, reports the Sunday Times’s Driving Section. That’s not bad for some peace of mind.