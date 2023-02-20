This New 100-Foot Sailboat Uses Solar and Wind Power to Cruise Autonomously

Sunreef’s new Eco 100 is a compelling yacht for multiple reasons. The first is the most obvious: It’s 100 feet long, and when you throw in the 42-foot 6-inch beam, thanks to the twin-hulled design, the internal volume skyrockets. It goes mano a mano with monohulls 20 feet longer in terms of onboard space and accommodations.

But what really sets this model apart is its propulsion. Through twin 270-kW, solar-powered engines and sail power, the boat is fully autonomous. “You don’t necessarily need to use fuel with this boat, the solar power and the wind can take you wherever you want to go,” says Sunreef owner and CEO Francis Lapp. “When you’re under sail, there is a hydrogeneration system that recharges your power, so you’re never at a loss.”

The solar panels are placed across most of the exterior. Courtesy Sunreef Yachts

The solar panels are fully integrated into the yacht’s composite structures, from the superstructure to the hull sides. They measure up to 2,600 square feet, generating 45.1 kWh. It’s a design feature that Sunreef has dubbed the boat’s “solar skin.”

The 100 also has the requisite features that one would expect on a yacht this size. A full-beam, main-deck master gives an owner an embarrassment of space, and the boat can sleep an additional 11 guests, plus crew.

The exterior also offers plenty of social areas from flybridge to foredeck. Courtesy Sunreef Yachts

On the outside, there are plenty of social areas, from the open foredeck to the flybridge to the aft cockpit. Twin garages in each of the yacht’s hulls have fast-charging ports that charge electric toys and tenders in under an hour. Other features such as a spa, gym, multiple bars, and a Jacuzzi on the flybridge are also available.

The new flagship joins the 50, 60, 70 and 80 in the Eco line. Hull number one will split time its time between the Med and the Caribbean, while the second hull is set to be a world explorer.