Sunreef’s Lavish New 96-Foot ‘Super Cat’ Has the Soul—and Amenities—of a Superyacht

Forget superyachts. Sunreef’s “super cat” is ready to prowl the high seas.

After announcing the new 100 Sunreef Power back in May, the Polish shipyard unveiled images of the very first model on Wednesday. Measuring 96 feet from tip to tail, hull number one is the largest super cat of the fleet and has the finish of a traditional superyacht, according to Sunreef.

“Sunreef Yachts is the only shipyard in the world to inject superyacht quality into multihull architecture,” founder and president Francis Lapp said in a statement.

The multihull has been customized to reflect her new owner’s appreciation for classic design. Built in composite, the cat’s sleek hull has been finished in dark gray and rose gold.

With a beam of roughly 44 feet, the vessel offers a generous interior with suitably lavish décor. Think natural oak veneer with rose quartz and brass accents. At the heart of the main deck is a relaxation area with a large lounge, drop-down 55-inch TV and bespoke drinks bar. To the bow, the yacht’s galley features an array of high-end appliances as well as a cold room below deck. Elsewhere on the main deck, the well-equipped gym offers views out over the ocean while you work out.

The cat can accommodate 10 seafarers across five sizable staterooms that each come complete with an ensuite. There are also three cabins for the crew. The stand-out master suite, which is located in the port hull, sports a plush king-size bed, built-in wardrobes and armchairs from which you can soak in the views. Through glass walls, you can catch a glimpse of the luxe master bathroom featuring classic black and white tiles.

Not to be outdone, the exterior areas sport an array of amenities. The flybridge is fitted with a bar, a large dining table and a custom-built spa pool flanked by sun pads. This space can also double as an outdoor cinema and is equipped with a retractable projector, screen and high-tech audio system. The full-beam cockpit, meanwhile, has yet another dining area, along with a daybed and wet bar. From here, you can also access the day head.

To top it off, the vessel is equipped with a garage that can hold two three-seater jet skis and plenty of water toys, along with a refueling station to keep the toys running. There is also a large hydraulic platform aft that doubles as a beach club when lowered for seaside entertaining.

The super cat doesn’t want for power, either. It’s equipped with twin 280 hp engines that Sunreef says give a transatlantic range.

“Thanks to projects such as the 100 Sunreef Power, we are also gaining ground on the monohull-dominated superyacht scene, because today, more and more owners realize that catamarans make fantastic luxury yachts,” Lapp adds.

Super cat, indeed.

Check out more photos below: