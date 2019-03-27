12 Not-to-Miss Yachts at the Palm Beach International Boat Show

The Palm Beach International Boat Show—which runs Thursday through Sunday, March 28 to 31, at the West Palm Beach Waterfront along Flagler Drive—continues to expand each year, with $1.2 billion worth of yachts, boats and accessories. The hundreds of boats at the waterfront marina range from 8-foot inflatables to 300-foot superyachts, with just about every size and type of vessel in between. It’s a special show, enjoyed by exhibitors and attendees alike because the docks are less crowded than shows in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, so there is time and space to see the yachts in a leisurely way.

The Windward VIP experience, located inside the (air-conditioned!) Lakeside Pavilion on Flagler Drive, adds an extra element, thanks to its on-water lounge with bar, concierge service, indoor/outdoor seating overlooking the show and complimentary food and drink.

We perused the list of participating vessels, and here we present the 12 best yachts at this year’s show.

Trinity Skyfall

Built in 2010, the 190-foot Trinity superyacht Skyfall underwent an extensive refit in 2018 to maximize its entertaining and social areas. The yacht was designed with forward-thinking features like a split-level master apartment (that includes his-and-her bathrooms, private office and forward bedroom with a 280-degree view), elevator between its decks and a tender garage that turns into a beach club. The designers also gave Skyfall a minimal 8-foot-6-inch-draft so the yacht could move among the islands of the Bahamas freely.

The interior has a classic look bordering on opulent, with dark woods, light marble floors and plenty of carpeting. Even the teak flooring on the expansive outer decks is bleached to a lighter color for a distinctive look. The refit also added a seventh stateroom so the yacht can hold up to 17 guests. Skyfall has a top speed of 21 knots, with a range of 4,600 nautical miles at 13.5 knots.

Lürssen Coral Ocean

Considered the maestro of superyacht designers, Jon Bannenberg’s Coral Island was originally built in 1994, with breakthrough components like a gym and spa that would become standard issue in the superyacht world. Lürssen gave the yacht a serious systems and interior update several years ago for a new owner and it was renamed Coral Ocean. The fact that the yacht seems contemporary shows that it was more than 25 years ahead of its time. The yacht’s Polynesian beach-house interior blends dozens of natural woods, rough marbles and even seashell handles along with luxurious creams, beiges and browns. Bannenberg also included a collection of African and Asian tribal artifacts that turns the interior from a Pier 1 Imports showroom into a serious collector’s beach house. With six large staterooms for the owner and guests, the 238-foot yacht is also capable of carrying up to 19 crew. Coral Ocean‘s twin Caterpillar 3516 engines gives it a top end of 17 knots, with a maximum range of 6,000 nautical miles at a friendly cruise. After the Palm Beach show, the yacht will return to its charter circuit.

Amels Elixir

The Tim Heywood exterior and Laura Sessa interior pack a one-two creative punch for this one-of-a-kind 180 Amels built on a proven platform. Launched in 2016, Elixir is noteworthy for its open exterior, which devotes as much space as possible to social areas on all levels, including an unusually large foredeck patio on the upper deck. There is a beautiful view from every angle, thanks to the glass enclosures along the sides rather than solid bulkheads, and the winter garden on the stern section. Sessa used light colors across the interior for a relaxed look but she kept the sense of formality with high-end woods, stones and loose decor. The main saloon is open-plan, with sofas in the center and a grand piano off to the side. The yacht has five staterooms that can accommodate 12 guests. A foldout balcony in the master suite adds to the yacht’s expansive feel, with a steam shower for a spa sensibility. Elixir can accommodate up to 13 crew. Y.CO will display the yacht.

Baglietto Silver Fox

Delivered last year, the 157-foot Silver Fox is a prime example of the new Baglietto. Francesco Paszkowski’s exterior is long and svelte, but the new 48 T Line design employs every inch of available space for social areas on the exterior to make it the great entertainer.

In profile, the design is almost misleading because the sense of openness is undercut by the ragged lines and high bulwarks, but a closer look at the aft area of the upper deck or the 1,500-square-foot enclave on the top deck gives a sense of how serious the Italian builder is about retaining its historic slender profile while pushing into the future of large social spaces.

The Baglietto team designed the interior, combining Italian walnut joinery with Canaletto nut pattern on the floors and accents of gold and bronze. It’s an elegant look that shifts between starched elegance and elegantly relaxed. The dining room, for instance, has a table for 10 in its own dedicated formal space, but the main saloon just behind has loose white furniture and exceptionally large windows that provide a more laid-back feel. Baglietto did a wonderful job balancing contemporary and formal, without compromising a sense of relaxation.

Abeking & Rasmussen Excellence V

This 197-foot custom yacht was the fourth that Abeking & Rasmussen built for US auto baron Herb Chambers. Launched in 2012, the Reymond Langton design has a fairly traditional-looking exterior, with a navy hull and white superstructure, but the interior has a contemporary opulence that is defined by circular saloons, custom furniture and a beautiful master apartment on the owner’s deck.

That yacht boasts a dedicated cinema, gym overlooking the water and an enormous beach club. Excellence V has seven staterooms for 14 guests and accommodations for 18 crew. The displacement superyacht can reach a top-end speed of 14 knots.

Mangusta Oceano Namaste

This first of the Mangusta’s Oceano 43 series by designer Alberto Mancini was delivered in 2017, but first hit US shores last fall. The 141-foot yacht was a sea change for the Italian builder, which made its reputation on performance superyachts. Its ABS Class and MCA designation has given the Oceano 43 instant pedigree in the superyacht world.

Mancini’s trideck design has made exceptional use of the exterior space, including a pool with a glass face on the foredeck and an open top deck that extends across a third of the yacht.

Namaste‘s interior is white, airy and contemporary, with white furniture offset by dark floors. The Oceano 43 reaches a top end of 15 knots, with a cruise of 11 knots, with a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Christensen Chausseur

Christensen’s Chasseur, which launched in 2017, features one of the most interesting recent interior designs in the 50-meter class. Working closely with the owner, Varo Interior Design of Vancouver took a highly minimalist approach by using straight lines, contrasting woods, neutral and bright wall colors and circular windows to create an eclectic-looking interior.

It’s the opposite of a show-offy interior with a lot of high-gloss details, and the abundant senses of light, space and simplicity give it an elegant, unique look. Much of the decor is made from natural materials, including woven leather, shell or shagreen, while the designer incorporated signature pieces from Hermès. The yacht’s silver hull may be the most flamboyant part of this landmark yacht for Christensen.

Oceanco Lazy Z

Designed by the A Group, the 166-foot Lazy Z by Oceanco was delivered in 1997 and has since gone through several refits, including a $4 million refit in 2012 that gave the yacht not only a significant makeover, but added Quantum zero-speed stabilizers to upgrade the quality of life on board. A second refit followed in 2017. With accommodations for 12 guests in six staterooms, the yacht features a full-beam, split-level master apartment that occupies about a third of the main deck’s square footage.

As a feature, the observation lounge in the owner’s suite was well ahead of its time, giving the owner the ability to turn the area into a private study or, alternatively, enjoy meals with the ultimate views. Lazy Z also has a fully equipped gym and a cascading stairway that connects the four decks. This Oceanco yacht has a top speed of 17 knots, with a cruising range of 3,600 nautical miles at 15 knots. It is powered by twin 1,920 hp MTU diesels.

Sanlorenzo SL102

Creating an asymmetrical yacht might sound like bad design but stepping aboard Sanlorenzo’s new SL102 shows that it pays to think outside the boat. Understanding that most yachts these days are more like luxury apartments, where space is a premium, Sanlorenzo’s designers saw that eliminating a side passage and stairway to the top deck would not impact the functionality of the yacht. It would, however, add 110 precious square feet to the interior.

The result is a very open, chic motor yacht that has a decisive edge over competitors of the same length. Speaking of edges, its twin MTU 16V 2000 M96 diesels give it a top end of 28 knots.

Pershing 8X

While Pershing’s stunning new carbon-fiber 8X made its January debut in Europe, its appearance in Palm Beach will be the first time it is seen where it belongs, in the water. The Fulvio de Simoni design retains the brand’s historical look, but Pershing’s longtime designer also added unique cues, including a circular stairway that looks like a winged arch, a saloon that opens fully into the aft cockpit for true indoor-outdoor connectivity and an ultra-sleek bridge that maintains the 84-footer’s coupe heritage from the distance. Having a superstructure entirely built from carbon fiber is also a first for this size motor yacht. The significantly lighter weight allows the 8X to reach speeds of 45 knots with its standard 16V MTU 2000 M96L diesel engines, and 48 knots with the upgraded versions.

The yacht can also be configured with staterooms for eight guests, and accommodations for two crew, or with three staterooms for six guests and crew quarters for two. The 8X should be well received in South Florida, where performance and good looks are equally cherished.

Jarrett Bay 67 Sport Yacht Privateer

Jarrett Bay Boatworks is launching its new custom 67 Sport Yacht Privateer at the Palm Beach show. The yacht has a retro look, particularly through the Carolina flare of its bow, but the design and technology are contemporary. It also has some unusual design cues for an offshore fishing battlewagon, like hardtop racks for two paddleboards. The yacht’s owner, who is tall, requested and received unusual headroom. There is 7 feet, 4 inches of clearance in the lower galley and even 6 feet, 9 inches at the helm.

The interior also differs from most sportfishing convertibles with the open space and natural light. The North Carolina shipyard used a contrast of woods, including light maple flooring and dark mahogany in the cabinetry. Jarrett Bay yachts are designed for offshore running, so what is beneath the hull is just as important as the layout. Jarrett Bay built the 67 with high-tech, lightweight core materials that are sandwiched with E-glass and vacuum-infused for a high strength-to-weight ratio. That makes the hull strong, light and tough, capable of reaching a top end of 32 knots but also battling the rough seas off the Atlantic coast of North Carolina.

Azimut Magellano 53

The Magellano 53 remains the classic rendition of an elegant, long-range yacht, with Azimut’s flare for interior design and Dutch superyacht designer’s Cor D. Rover signature hull. The 53-footer was designed for long-distance cruisers who could spend weeks aboard the yacht as it moves along pristine coasts or across the Gulf Stream into the Bahamas. The yacht has a sense of informal elegance that shows across the interior. The Dual-Mode hull also lets it run at speed or in a much more efficient long-distance mode. The designers made sure to maximize space on the outside of the yacht, with a sun bed on the foredeck, spacious flybridge and 130-square-foot cockpit.