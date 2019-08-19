12 Must-See Yachts at This Year’s Monaco Yacht Show

It’s time to book your flights—or berth—for the annual pilgrimage to the South of France for the Monaco Yacht Show, held this year from September 25 to 28. Its front-and-center Port Hercules location is a magnet for buyers, wannabe buyers and rubberneckers. This is the event that showcases not only the newest, largest and most luxurious yachts on the planet but also the speedy and contemporary tenders to go with. Here we identify a dozen not-to-miss boats scheduled for display at this year’s show.

Abeking & Rasmussen Excellence: 262 Feet (79.95 Meters)

Headquartered in Germany, the Abeking & Rasmussen shipyard will show the 262-foot yacht Excellence, whose bold, interesting lines and interior design were conceived by London-based Winch Design. The yacht’s guests will enjoy the pool, hot tub and huge beach club, not to mention Excellence’s limo tenders.

Amels Aurora Borealis: 220 Feet (67 Meters)

Delivered in July, the 220-foot Amels Aurora Borealis makes its world premiere in Monaco. While giving a nod to the grand ocean liners of the last century, the superyacht maintains a modern feel. Featuring an exterior by designer Tim Heywood and an interior by Winch, the boat has seven staterooms for 14 guests plus cabins for 15 crew and the captain.

Benetti Metis: 207 Feet (63 Meters)

The interiors of the five-deck, 207-foot Metis from Italian yard Benetti were conceived by UK-based Bannenberg & Rowell in conjunction with Birgit Otte Interior Atelier. Giorgio M. Cassetta crafted the flowing exteriors. Highlights include an asymmetrical layout, helipad, a 1,700-plus-square-foot owner’s apartment and custom flydeck gym.

Heesen Yachts Vida: 180 Feet (55 Meters)

Dutch builder Heesen delivered the 180-foot Vida following sea trials that clocked the Van Oossanen Naval Architects–designed, fast-displacement-hull yacht at a top speed of 16.4 knots. Inside, there’s a backlit ivory onyx arch that welcomes guests through the aft entrance and acts as a 42-bottle wine cellar. It’s also the first Heesen to comply with the latest emissions regulations.

Tankoa Bintador: 164 Feet (49.9 Meters)

If you liked Italian builder Tankoa’s Vertige, you will love Bintador. The second hull of Tankoa’s 164-foot S501 hybrid superyacht is kitted out with a main-deck master suite, five staterooms, a main-deck galley and a helipad. Inside, Francesco Paszkowski joined forces with Magherita Casprini to create the light and modern interior bedazzled with natural materials. And its gym and beach club are hard to beat.

Extra 130 Alloy L.A.U.L.: 130 Feet (39.7 Meters)

Extra Yachts will premiere the 130-foot superyacht L.A.U.L., the first Extra 130 Alloy from the yard. Designed for entertaining, the boat features an upper deck with dining area, bar, sunpads, hot tub and more. It accommodates 10 guests in five cabins and fits an 18-foot tender and a personal watercraft in its garage. Two 1,800 hp CAT C32 ACERT T3 engines power the yacht to a 17-knot top speed.

Lürssen Madsummer: 312 Feet (95 Meters)

German shipyard Lürssen will debut its latest delivery, Madsummer. UK-based Harrison Eidsgaard gave the superyacht its well-balanced exterior proportions and voluminous 46-foot beam, which in turn provided designer Laura Sessa the space she needed for a roomy and contemporary interior. The large beach club and spa with terrace on the lower deck will no doubt be a show favorite, while all will also appreciate the helipad for ease of access.

Azimut Grande S10: 94 Feet (29 Meters)

Debuting in Cannes just before the Monaco Yacht Show, Azimut’s Grande S10 features interiors by Azimut and Francesco Guida and exterior design by Alberto Mancini. The 94-foot yacht accommodates eight guests and three to four crew in four staterooms and two crew cabins. A pair of 2,600 hp MTU engines propel the S10 to a top speed of 35 knots.

Arcadia Yachts Sherpa XL: 79 Feet (24 Meters)

Italy’s Arcadia Yachts will bring the 79-foot, solar-paneled Sherpa XL, which may be used either as a primary yacht or as a shadow boat to carry all the fun gear. Milan-based Hot Lab penned both exterior and interior, including a tender garage to free up deck space. Two Volvo Penta IPS 1050 engines create a 20-knot top speed, and solar energy generates 3 kW for powering up onboard basics.

48 Wallytender: 48 Feet (14.5 Meters)

Back from the dead, the 48 Wallytender represents the first vessel to come out of the Wally/Ferretti Group partnership and recent full acquisition. Standard Wally fold-down bulwark sections maximize deck space to make way for dining and sunning space, plus the galley and swim platform. Down below is a cabin for two. Twin Volvo Penta IPS 650 engines give this yacht a top speed of 38 knots.

Baltic Yachts 112 Liara (sailing yacht): 112 Feet (34 Meters)

Look out for Liara, the 112-foot, sleek sailing yacht from Finnish builder Baltic Yachts. The Malcolm McKeon–designed sloop features a light interior by Adam Lay. Conceived as an easy-to-manage family cruiser capable of quickly crossing oceans, Liara is also race-ready for events such as the St. Barths Bucket and the Caribbean 600.

Damen Yacht Support Joy Rider: 147 Feet (45 Meters)

Damen’s first 147-foot YS 4508 model, Joy Rider, offers standout features such as a serious deck crane, making way on the aft deck for tenders and toys. Whether for superyacht support or stand-alone yachting, the boat includes lounging space on the sundeck, a large saloon, cabins for six guests and seven crew, a helipad and smooth cruising thanks to stabilizers and the yacht’s Sea Axe design.