The Roomy Design of This Massive Power Catamaran Is Enough to Make a Superyacht Jealous

Sunreef has been propelling the catamaran world forward for nearly two decades, starting first with cruising sailboats that evolved into luxurious yachts and eventually taking on the power segment. Its new 120 Sunreef Power is firmly in the yacht category, employing some of the most contemporary design cues of the superyacht world. The outer side passages, for instance, include overhangs but are otherwise exposed to the elements, allowing natural light to filter into the interior, while serving as the protected link between the foredeck and open transom.

The advantage of a catamaran with a massive 47-foot beam is the amount of volume between the separate hulls. That often translates into the amount of space of a much larger yacht. In the case of this 120, there is an unusually large main saloon that features modular sofas in the center for socializing, a dining table for 10 located near the galley, and an open aft area that connects with the aft cockpit. When the three rear sliding doors are wide open, the whole main deck could be one open-plan party platform.

On the flybridge, the operative word is “alfresco.” The area is spacious with a ceiling for protection but with open sides, a bar, a spa-pool, and furniture that can be rearranged to turn the area into a dance floor or large dining room. The foredeck also offers an open private area, with seating, sun loungers, and wonderful views of the ocean.

Sunreef will offer different layouts, the first being accommodations for eight guests and eight crew. The crew quarters are in the port hull, providing a division from the guests, who are located on the starboard side of the yacht. The owner’s suite is on the main deck, forward of the main saloon, offering exceptional privacy. The captain’s quarters are on the flybridge level next to the helm station. The 120 Sunreef Power has a large garage that holds the tender, Jet Ski, and a selection of water toys.