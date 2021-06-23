This New 160-Foot Superyacht Concept Is Like a Floating Sculpture on the Water

Italy’s responsible for some of the world’s most magnificent sculptures. Now, one Tuscan studio has created a superyacht that aims to live up to that legacy. Leoni Design Workshop has just unveiled a new concept with the sinuous curves and lines that even a sculptor from the High Renaissance could appreciate.

The 160-footer goes by the name of Etere, which means “ether” in Italian. According to the studio, the sweeping exterior mirrors “an ethereal sculpture, modeled by pure celestial wind and air.” In lieu of the typical marble, this sea-going sculpture features a lightweight aluminum hull and superstructure to help it effortlessly glide across the ocean.

Onboard, Etere sports five decks and a generous interior. At the heart of the vessel is the main saloon which features floor-to-ceiling glass windows for panoramic vistas. Elsewhere, there are five luxury cabins that can sleep a total of 10 guests, plus accommodation for nine crew. The pièce de résistance is, of course, the master suite that offers its own private terrace where one can soak in even more views.

As for the exterior, seafarers can pick between two different layouts. The traditional aft design sees a large lounge area on the main deck and an interior beach club that is accessible through a stern hatch. Conversely, the open beach club version is exactly as it sounds and features a sprawling lounge by the water’s edge that comes complete with an infinity pool and bar. In addition, both layouts also offer a jacuzzi and bar on the upper deck.

Naturally, the superyacht is equipped with the requisite toys and tenders. The garage can hold a Castoldi 21 tender and one rescue boat, along with three jet skis and a few Seabobs.

In terms of propulsion, the vessel would be powered by twin MTU 16V 2000 engines that promise a range of 4,000 nautical miles at 10 knots and a top speed of 19 knots. Let’s see Michelangelo’s David do that.

Check out more renders of the vessel below: