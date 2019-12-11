This Sleek New 165-Foot Hybrid Explorer Yacht Lets You Travel the World With Less Fuel

Anytime “unrestricted navigation” is ascribed to an explorer yacht, you know you’re in for a treat. It means the vessel is intended to operate in any area, at any time of the year—just like the latest expedition concept from renowned nautical designer Max Zhivov.

The epic 164-foot cruiser known as 165 Viatorem is the flagship vessel in the Russian designer’s new Neo Explorer Series. Viatorem means “traveler” or “wayfarer” in Latin and the explorer yacht is exactly that. Her efficient hull gives her vast range with optimal fuel consumption and promises excellent seakeeping. The 165 Viatorem features a hybrid propulsion system and stabilizer fins which allow her to cruise safely and comfortably even on choppy waters.

The exterior design and naval architecture—the handiwork of Zhivov and Turkish-based Otobot Project Group—is at once refined and modern. Sleek lines are paired with a classic color palette, and the yacht is undeniably elegant despite its substantial size. She features a steel hull and aluminum superstructure—but on request, can be built from a sandwich-structured composite material. For the uninitiated, sandwich panels consist of two thin laminate outer skins and a thick but lightweight core—which means they have a relatively high flexural strength. (Read: the panels are light, strong and bendy.)

Onboard, seafarers can expect a luxury interior complete with a large saloon and expansive glass panels for plenty of natural light. The vessel can accommodate a total of 10 guests across an opulent owner’s suite—with its own private balcony, of course—and four well-appointed guest cabins. Elsewhere, there’s an enormous beach club with easy access to the swimming pool, sunbeds, and a fully stocked bar. There’s also a helipad (or, in the case of the photo above, a VTOL-pad) and tender, should you need more excitement.

Zhivov is known for his pioneering designs: In 2016, he designed an eco-friendly superyacht with its own outdoor garden, and earlier this year he conceptualized a tiny eco-hotel that could travel across water. Should this explorer yacht project go forward, the Turkish shipyard U4 will spearhead the build.

