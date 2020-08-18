This 180-Foot Superyacht Has a Master Suite That’s Bigger Than Most Apartments

Solemates, Heesen’s latest superyacht from its 55-meter Steel class, was designed to be the ultimate soulmate for her new owner. The white-and-gray hull with slatted exterior windows gives the 180-footer a distinctive look, while the interior has an all-new layout. The yacht’s owner hired a stylist to personalize the Bannenberg & Rowell interior. The stylist chose a selection of custom veneers and fabrics to reflect the client’s lifestyle.

The six staterooms include an unusually large master suite measuring 880 square feet, with a study, full-beam bedroom, separate walk-in closets and a bathroom with shower and bathtub. The design also includes floor-to-ceiling windows for natural light.

Solemates also has a private VIP suite on the bridge deck, while the remaining four staterooms are on the lower deck. There are also accommodations for 14 crew in seven staterooms.

The yacht also has a spacious beach club connected to the swim platform at the transom. Other exterior social areas include a sundeck with Jacuzzi, bar and sunpads, and a rear terrace on the bridge deck for alfresco dining. Seating in front of the pilothouse allows for privacy while the yacht is running at sea.

Solemates exceeded her contracted speed and range during two-day sea trials. Her efficient “fast-displacement hull form” from hydrodynamicists Van Oossanen was further enhanced by Heesen’s naval architects. Powered by twin 1,340-hp MTU engines, the low-drag hull design is exceptionally efficient for its size.

Heesen’s production was initially delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, but the facility opened soon after adopting Dutch government guidelines. “We managed to introduce the necessary social distancing and were able to carry on our work with as little disruption as possible,” says Rick van de Wetering, Heesen’s chief operating officer.

YN 19255 Project Pollux, sistership of Solemates, is now nearing completion. It will be delivered later in the fall. Solemates will be available for charter in the eastern Mediterranean through Luxury Yacht Group, the management firm that introduced the client to Heesen and oversaw project management.