This New 110-Foot Electric Catamaran Has a Spa Pool That Floats Over a Swim Platform

Sunreef just unveiled an electrifying take on the classic expedition yacht.

The new 33M Sunreef Explorer Eco is a fully autonomous, battery-powered catamaran that can travel to the farthest reaches of the globe sans noise, emissions, and vibrations. Crafted from a mix of aluminum and advanced composites, the electric 110-footer is comfortable cruising in the most extreme latitudes and can even generate its own power while on the waves.

The cat is equipped with a 990 kWh battery pack, two 400 kW electric motors, and two 300 kW range extenders. It also has solar panels built into the hulls, superstructure, bimini roof, and full-beam bow terrace. This photovoltaic system can generate up to 50 kWp of solar energy that can then be used to power the hotel load or propulsion system.

The cat is covered with solar panels that can generate 50 kWp. Sunreef Yachts

The green features extend to the interior, too. The multihull is fitted with a smart energy management system and power-saving A/C. It also sports high-tech watermakers, water-saving taps, a rainwater collection system, and an ultra-efficient boiler.

Seafarers will cruise the world in the lap of luxury, naturally. The vast light-filled interiors can be customized to all manner of lifestyles. Spanning nearly 5,760 square, the living quarters can be outfitted with airy staterooms for 10 guests and cabins for seven crew, as well as an indoor cinema, a spa, a library, and/or gym.

The cat is equipped with a 990 kWh battery pack and two 400 kW electric motors. Sunreef Yachts

Outside, meanwhile, there are a number of spots for dining and sunning. The full-beam aft cockpit is crowned by a striking spa pool that overlooks the Ocean Lounge below. This walkaround relaxation area features a series of fold-out platforms that not only create more space but also provide direct access to the sea. The garage is nearby, too, so you’ll have access to a full fleet of water toys and tenders.

Over the past 20 years, Sunreef has become one of the world’s most popular builders of luxury multihulls. The Dutch yard has even delivered cats to the likes of tennis star Rafael Nadal and Formula 1 champ Fernando Alonso. Let’s see if the new model attracts any big-name buyers, then.